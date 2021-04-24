FINAL CALL for registrations for LASG’s FREE Creative Academy. Registrations close Mon, 26 April

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

The EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) was conceptualised by EbonyLife Media CEO, Mo Abudu and is supported by the Lagos State Government.

The Lagos State Government, along with Lagos State Creative Industry, aim to transform the creative landscape in Lagos and invest in human capital by giving the youth a new lease of experience in honing their potential.

This led to the partnership with EbonyLife Media on the EbonyLife Creative Academy initiative (ELCA).

Through this initiative, the Lagos State Government will be providing FREE Film and Television courses at the EbonyLife Creative Academy for over 350 filmmakers yearly. Courses include Producing, Directing, Art Direction, Cinematography, Acting, Screenwriting, Editing and Sound. This means that thanks to the Lagos State Government, you have access to state-of-the-art facilities and an international faculty, helping you to accelerate your skills in becoming a world-class filmmaker.

Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu said "This beautifully-designed and refurbished building has been equipped with the latest film production technology, and we have recruited a faculty of experts from all over the world to impart life- and career-transforming knowledge, skills and education, which will make the participants more employable, and more likely to succeed as creative entrepreneurs.

Don’t delay! Registrations close Monday, 26 April! To be a part of this initiative visit http://www.ebonylifecreativeacademy.com

The EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) was conceptualised by EbonyLife Media CEO, Mo Abudu and is supported by the Lagos State Government (LASG) and the Lagos State Creative Industries Initiative (LACI).

