Facts about rearing Plymouth rock Chickens

Ekong John Akwa

Plymouth Rock is one of the oldest breed which originated from America.

Plymouth-Rock-Chickens
Plymouth-Rock-Chickens

They are dual purpose breeds excellent for good meat yield and egg production. The Plymouth rock is a large bodied bird that has an almost triangular side profile – their back is long while the breast is full and rounded. They will have an upright single comb with five points. Comb, wattles and ear lobes are all red.

The beak is a yellowish horn color and their eyes are a reddish bay. A standard-sized hen will weigh about 3.2kg with roosters up to 4kg under good management. The hens lay beautiful brown eggs and can lay up to 200 eggs per year.

Plymouth are very curious, docile and does well at free range.

They are very easy-going, not difficult to care for. Plymouth Rocks are very tolerant of poor management practices making them a good choice for novice farmers.

Facts about Plymouth rock

  1. The Plymouth rock chicken is originally from Massachusetts.
  2. They are bad flyers because of their weight
  3. Plymouth Rock chickens are not known to go broody.
  4. During World War II these chickens were a vital source of eggs for all Americans.
  5. Plymouth rock comes in a variety of colors including blue, buff, white and barred.
  6.  They are calm and friendly 
  7. They enjoy being outside in the grass although they can tolerate confinement.
  8. Rooster weigh as much as 9½-10lb.
  9. Hens are smaller weighing around 7lb.
  10. Bantams weigh in at 2.65lb for hens and 3.09lb for males.
  11. Plymouth Rock hens come into lay at around 20 weeks old and will go on to produce 4-5 brown eggs each week.
  12. They are accustomed to a variety of climates and are usually very healthy.
  13. Also roosters have large combs so care needs to be taken during winter. In areas where there is frost and very cold weather he can benefit from a layer of petroleum jelly being applied to his comb.

