ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Equity market gains ₦265bn on investors’ buying interest

News Agency Of Nigeria

Accordingly, market breadth closed positive, as activities indicated that trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session.

Equity market gains ₦265bn on investors’ buying interest
Equity market gains ₦265bn on investors’ buying interest

Recommended articles

The positive performance was due to investors’ buy interest in the stocks of Tier-one banks

The market capitalisation rose by ₦265 billion or 0.62 per cent to close at ₦42.694 trillion, as against ₦42.429 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

Consequently, the benchmark of the All-Share Index rose by 0.62 per cent or 482.97 points to close at 78,020.54 as against 77,537.57 recorded previous session.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Year-to-Date (YTD) return rose to 4.34 per cent, as the value of transactions grew by 4.40 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 984.19 million shares valued at ₦11.16 billion were exchanged in 12,976 deals.

Accordingly, market breadth closed positive, as activities indicated that trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session.

Investors buying interest in Tier-one banks namely, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Company and Dangote Sugar are responsible for the improved performance.

However, FCMB led the volume chart with 106.81 million units traded while Fidelity Bank led the value chart with deals worth ₦1.31 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the gainer’s table, Wema Bank and LearnAfrica led in percentage terms of 10 per cent each to close at ₦6.71 and ₦3.19 per share, respectively.

Transcorp followed with a gain of 9.93 per cent to close at ₦11.51 per share.

Ikeja Hotel also gained 9.92 per cent to close at ₦7.58, while Sterling Nigeria increased by 9.83 per cent to close at ₦5.25 per share.

On the loser’s table, Multiverse Mining and Exploration led with a loss of 9.97 per cent to close at ₦20.22 per share.

It is followed by Meyer which lost 9.75 per cent to close at ₦3.24 per share.

ADVERTISEMENT

TrippleG depreciated by 9.30 per cent to close at ₦1.95, while John Holt lost 8.62 per cent to close at ₦2.12 per share.

Also, ABC Transport was down by 8.25 per cent to close at 89k per share.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Equity market gains ₦265bn on investors’ buying interest

Equity market gains ₦265bn on investors’ buying interest

Top 10 most important seaports in Africa

Top 10 most important seaports in Africa

Egypt plans expansion of new capital as first residents arrive

Egypt plans expansion of new capital as first residents arrive

South African billionaire overtakes Dangote to become richest man in Africa

South African billionaire overtakes Dangote to become richest man in Africa

Nigeria and Kenya suffer their worst currency hits in over 20 years with no hope in sight

Nigeria and Kenya suffer their worst currency hits in over 20 years with no hope in sight

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Most punctual African airlines in 2023

Most punctual African airlines in 2023

How much TikTok pays for views, according to creators

How much TikTok pays for views, according to creators

Emerging markets' dance with cryptocurrency

Emerging markets' dance with cryptocurrency

Pulse Sports

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024

Top 10 best-performing local companies in Sub-Saharan Africa

Top 10 best-performing local companies in Sub-Saharan Africa

World Bank

World Bank forecasts worsening insecurity and economic hardship in six Nigerian states

Most punctual African airlines in 2023

Most punctual African airlines in 2023