Don't be left behind: TECNO and MTN partnership offers unparalleled digital experience

Whether you're a student, an entrepreneur, or a professional, you need to be plugged in and up-to-date at all times.

And let's face it, nobody wants to be left behind in this digital age! Imagine trying to send an important email or upload a crucial file only for your device to hang or your network to fail. The frustration is real!

With technology moving at lightning speed, more is needed to have just any device, you need top-notch gadgets and exceptional network to keep up with the pace. After all, time is money and wasted time is a missed opportunity.

TECNO, the innovative mobile phone brand, is on a mission to offer its customers an unparalleled digital experience. With a commitment to effectiveness and efficiency, TECNO has maintained its position as a front-runner in the mobile phone industry.

Taking it a step further, TECNO is partnering with the telecommunications giant, MTN, to take its customers' digital experience to the next level. This partnership will allow TECNO devices to leverage MTN's vast network coverage and cutting-edge technology to offer its customers faster and more reliable mobile internet connectivity.

There has been a massive issue with the latency of mobile networks in Nigeria and as a forward-thinking brand, MTN Nigeria was the first mobile network operator in Nigeria to run a 5G network trial in 2019 in partnership with Huawei.

The test was a success, and in August 2022, MTN Nigeria became the first mobile network operator in Nigeria to launch 5G commercially. This allows for faster download and upload speeds, lower latency, and a more reliable mobile internet connection. MTN Nigeria's investment in 5G technology is expected to significantly impact Nigeria's mobile internet landscape.

TECNO, on the other hand, has over time churned out great devices to the delight of users and customers nationwide. However, most of their devices have not been optimally utilized by the users of the device.

Therefore, there is a need to go beyond just making devices but ensuring the devices would be optimally beneficial to their customers hence the partnership with MTN. TECNO believes that this partnership will cement its position as a leader in the mobile phone industry, and provide its customers with a digital experience that is second to none.

The new TECNO devices are powered by the MTN 5G network therefore users of the devices would not be held back by network problems as this technological marriage opens a whole new world of possibilities for all who would embrace its offspring.

