ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Don't be left behind: TECNO and MTN partnership offers unparalleled digital experience

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTECNO

Don't be left behind: TECNO and MTN partnership offers unparalleled digital experience
Don't be left behind: TECNO and MTN partnership offers unparalleled digital experience

Recommended articles

Whether you're a student, an entrepreneur, or a professional, you need to be plugged in and up-to-date at all times.

And let's face it, nobody wants to be left behind in this digital age! Imagine trying to send an important email or upload a crucial file only for your device to hang or your network to fail. The frustration is real!

With technology moving at lightning speed, more is needed to have just any device, you need top-notch gadgets and exceptional network to keep up with the pace. After all, time is money and wasted time is a missed opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

TECNO, the innovative mobile phone brand, is on a mission to offer its customers an unparalleled digital experience. With a commitment to effectiveness and efficiency, TECNO has maintained its position as a front-runner in the mobile phone industry.

Taking it a step further, TECNO is partnering with the telecommunications giant, MTN, to take its customers' digital experience to the next level. This partnership will allow TECNO devices to leverage MTN's vast network coverage and cutting-edge technology to offer its customers faster and more reliable mobile internet connectivity.

Don't be left behind: TECNO and MTN partnership offers unparalleled digital experience
Don't be left behind: TECNO and MTN partnership offers unparalleled digital experience Pulse Nigeria

There has been a massive issue with the latency of mobile networks in Nigeria and as a forward-thinking brand, MTN Nigeria was the first mobile network operator in Nigeria to run a 5G network trial in 2019 in partnership with Huawei.

The test was a success, and in August 2022, MTN Nigeria became the first mobile network operator in Nigeria to launch 5G commercially. This allows for faster download and upload speeds, lower latency, and a more reliable mobile internet connection. MTN Nigeria's investment in 5G technology is expected to significantly impact Nigeria's mobile internet landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

TECNO, on the other hand, has over time churned out great devices to the delight of users and customers nationwide. However, most of their devices have not been optimally utilized by the users of the device.

Therefore, there is a need to go beyond just making devices but ensuring the devices would be optimally beneficial to their customers hence the partnership with MTN. TECNO believes that this partnership will cement its position as a leader in the mobile phone industry, and provide its customers with a digital experience that is second to none.

Don't be left behind: TECNO and MTN partnership offers unparalleled digital experience
Don't be left behind: TECNO and MTN partnership offers unparalleled digital experience Pulse Nigeria

The new TECNO devices are powered by the MTN 5G network therefore users of the devices would not be held back by network problems as this technological marriage opens a whole new world of possibilities for all who would embrace its offspring.

You too can be a beneficiary of this partnership, walk into any TECNO-authorized store to pick up any of the latest TECNO devices and you can get more details on this partnership when you follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT

_---_

#FeatureByTECNO

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't be left behind: TECNO and MTN partnership offers unparalleled digital experience

Don't be left behind: TECNO and MTN partnership offers unparalleled digital experience

CBN denies suspending OPay, PalmPay's accounts

CBN denies suspending OPay, PalmPay's accounts

Emefiele to monitor compliance as CBN moves naira notes to banks

Emefiele to monitor compliance as CBN moves naira notes to banks

Food prices continue to rise in February - NBS

Food prices continue to rise in February - NBS

Here’s why Unilever Nigeria is exiting from Nigeria’s home care and skin cleansing markets

Here’s why Unilever Nigeria is exiting from Nigeria’s home care and skin cleansing markets

BIC shares five surprising shaving tips

BIC shares five surprising shaving tips

Top 10 African countries with the most extreme wealth disparities

Top 10 African countries with the most extreme wealth disparities

Spacefinish: 5 years of immense impact rebuilding African workspaces

Spacefinish: 5 years of immense impact rebuilding African workspaces

NCC moves to checkmate fraudulent sale of pre-registered SIM cards

NCC moves to checkmate fraudulent sale of pre-registered SIM cards

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest population growth from 2022 to 2023

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Top 10 African countries producing Palm Oil

Sega dancer in Mauritius

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Tanzanian shillings

The dollar is no more relevant in trade between India and Tanzania