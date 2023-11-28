Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards

The Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) announced this accolade as part of its commitment to recognising outstanding contributions to Nigeria's .ng domain and the broader Domain Name System (DNS) industry.

Founded in 2002, Web4Africa has established itself as a leader in the West African region's web hosting sector. As an accredited domain name registrar by both NiRA and the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the company offers an extensive array of over 400 domain extensions to a diverse clientele, in Nigeria and globally.

Web4Africa offers a range of services, including web hosting, virtual server hosting, and dedicated server hosting, supported by a robust network of six data centres across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa. The company's dedication to providing world-class services and exceptional customer support has significantly influenced its growth and success in the industry.

The.NG Awards, now in their sixth year, were initiated during NiRA's 10th Anniversary in 2016. These pivotal awards highlight the advancements in the Nigerian internet landscape, focusing on innovation and achievement within the sector. Notably, the awards carry no monetary value, emphasising the honour and prestige associated with them.

NiRA's transparent approach to the awards, involving public nominations and voting, adds to the credibility and significance of this accolade. The association does not accept sponsorships or donations for the awards, ensuring an unbiased and fair selection process.

The 2023.NG Awards, held on November 17, was a landmark event, celebrating the strides made in promoting and growing the .ng domain. These awards recognise individual or organisational achievements and reflect the collective efforts towards advancing Nigeria's online identity.

Web4Africa's receipt of the "Best Local Hosting Company" award indicates the company's pivotal role in advancing the DNS industry in Nigeria. This recognition is anticipated to motivate Web4Africa and other industry players to continue their pursuit of excellence, contributing to the thriving internet community in Nigeria and beyond.

The Nigerian business community, which increasingly relies on robust and reliable internet services, views such recognitions as indicators of the companies that are leading the way in providing essential digital services in the region. Web4Africa's achievement is a noteworthy milestone, symbolising the company's commitment to excellence in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

