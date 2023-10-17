ADVERTISEMENT
UBA Business Series: Financial experts emphasise tips for wealth management

UBA is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees’ group wide and serving over 35 million customers globally.
Speaking during the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Business Series hybrid event at the bank’s Head office in Lagos on Thursday, the financial experts and entrepreneurs noted that discipline, consistency and diversification are key requirements for wealth management.

The Chief Executive Officer and Executive Editor, Frontier Africa Reports and eminent television host, Boason Omofaye; Managing Director/CEO, United Capital Asset Management Plc, Odiri Oginni and Recording Artist and CEO/Founder of Mover Networks, Akitoye ‘Ajebutter22’ Balogun, were panelists at the event who spoke on the topic: ‘Personal Finance: Wealth Management in Today’s Economy’.

L-R: CEO/Executive Editor, Frontier Africa Reports and Television host, Boason Omofaye; Managing Director/CEO, United Capital Asset Management Plc, Odiri Oginni, CFA; Head, Transaction Banking, United Bank for Africa (Plc) Osilama Idokogi; and Recording Artist and Founder, Mova Networks, Akitoye Balogun during the panel discussion at the UBA Business Series.
“As business owners, we need to see money as a tool rather than a goal. Money is a moving target, and we need to ensure discipline in our spending habits. Savings is a culture that should be imbibed, as your little savings today could help to do something big tomorrow,” Omofaye stated, as he also emphasised the need for diversification in making financial decisions.

On her part, Oginni advised customers and business owners at the event to ensure financial independence, as she explained that building personal wealth means investing in the future. “The best way to master discipline is just start. Do not wait till you have all the funds you need because that time may never come. Just start small, and be consistent in doing this,” she said.

L-R: Recording Artist and Founder, Mova Networks, Akitoye ‘Ajebutter22’ Balogun; Head, Collections Corporate and Value Chain, Ugochi Obanua Nwaukor; Group Head, Transaction Banking, Osilama Idokogi; Managing Director/CEO, United Capital Asset Management Plc, Odiri Oginni, CFA; Executive Editor, Frontier Africa Reports and Television Host, Boason Omofaye; and Advisor to the Group Chairman of UBA, Anant Rao, during the panel discussion at the UBA Business Series.
Akitoye, advised business owners on the need to set goals, and ensure that they stick to the goals as much as possible. “Even if you do not have adequate funding for your business, make sure you have a plan, having a good business plan could very well attract investors into your business,” he noted.

Together, all the speakers at the event noted that keeping abreast with current and correct information is vital for small business owners, as they pointed out that the knowledge could help business owners to guard against financial recklessness which can be a huge problem for the SMEs if not avoided.

Earlier, while welcoming the panelists and participants to the event, Head, Transaction Banking, Osilama Idokogi, explained that the UBA Business Series is a regular capacity building initiative organised by the bank where business leaders and entrepreneurs gather to share insights on best business practices and how entrepreneurs can build a sustainable business empire especially in Africa’s challenging business environment.

L-R: Executive Editor, Frontier Africa Reports and Television Host, Boason Omofaye; Managing Director/CEO, United Capital Asset Management Plc, Odiri Oginni, CFA; Recording Artist and Founder, Mova Networks, Akitoye; and Moderator, Sharon Uchunor during the panel discussion at the UBA Small Medium Enterprise (SME) Business Series, tagged ‘Personal Finance: Wealth Management in Today’s Economy, organised to equip Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, held at the UBA house Marina on Thursday
He added that in line with its promise of putting Customers’ First, the bank has consistently supported businesses with essential tips to re-examine their models and strategies as well as ensure they stay afloat and remain thriving.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees’ group wide and serving over 35 million customers globally. Operating in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.

