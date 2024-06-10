ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Top 5 export destination countries for Nigerian goods

Solomon Ekanem

Total export of mineral products accounted for 91.36% of the total export goods.

Top export destination countries for Nigerian goods [BI Africa]
Top export destination countries for Nigerian goods [BI Africa]

Nigeria recorded a trade surplus of ₦6.52 trillion in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1’24) with the main contribution coming from the top five major export destinations.

Recommended articles

The report further noted that In Q1 '24, total value of exports during the period stood at ₦19.2 billion, and indicated a 51% increase when compared to ₦12.7 billion recorded in Q4 2023 and 195.47% increase from ₦6.5 billion recorded in Q1 2023.

When the export destinations were analysed, five countries took the lead as Nigeria's top trading export partners and they include:

ADVERTISEMENT

France accounted for 11.09% of total exports from Nigeria with total exported goods valued at ₦2.15 billion.

Spain accounted for 10.56% of total exports from Nigeria. The total value of exported goods from Nigeria to Spain stood at ₦2.03 billion.

Top export destination countries for Nigerian goods [BI Africa]
Top export destination countries for Nigerian goods [BI Africa] The US is not returning to a pre-2016 trade consensus, that much is clear.Trump dramatically shifted the Republican Party away from its largely held belief that free trade would help all nations. Biden, like many Democrats in the 1990s, also championed this mindset, which led to the sweeping North American Free Trade Agreement and paved the way for China to join the World Trade Organization.Biden and his top officials have signaled they also favor a paradigm shift. Katherine Tai, the US trade representative, has argued for a move away from a "colonial mindset" that all too often led to supply chains that preyed on developing countries. The Biden administration's focus is best seen in one of his biggest trade shifts: withdrawing US support for digital trade principles that some progressive lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, say were hijacked by Big Tech companies. Other Democrats have criticized the administration's approach.Biden has left some of Trump's tariffs in place, illustrating the protectionist bent that continues to take hold in Washington. In April, Biden pushed for even higher tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum amid his reelection push. European leaders are also concerned about Biden's pursuit of climate-related tax credits that may lure green jobs away from their countries to the US.If Biden and Trump have anything in common it's their stance on China. Biden has used his trade powers to restrict US investment in Chinese technology, particularly semiconductors, quantum computing, and some artificial-intelligence sectors. As Bloomberg News reported, Biden has even surpassed Trump in adding more Chinese companies and individuals to an export blacklist.As president, Trump fixated on the US trade deficit even as some economists argued against reading too much into such figures. Still, the trade gap grew under his watch.Overall, Trump's combative trade policy led to mixed results. He didn't see the fruits of his biggest trade deal, which went into effect in July 2020: the USMCA, a revamped North American trade deal known Experts at Brookings Institution have praised the treaty for growing regional trade. Unlike NAFTA, the USMCA also contains new provisions on digital trade and labor protections. The Biden administration has used the deal to push Mexico over its labor practices.While Trump has bragged about brokering a historic trade deal with China, economists found that Beijing never lived up to its commitment to purchase an additional $200 billion worth of US exports. He successfully ended US support for the TransPacific Partnership, a massive trade deal that President Barack Obama supported with the hopes it would align much of the region more closely with the US. Trump has pledged to kill the Biden administration's new Asian trade talks, which the former president has dubbed "TPP two."Some Trump allies have signaled that he'll push the envelope even further if he wins in November. Politico reported that some of the former president's top economic advisors are discussing how to devalue the dollar to boost US exports. It's a risky proposition, as it could drive up the costs of some items that have already risen because of inflation.Back to top Business Insider USA
ADVERTISEMENT

The Netherlands accounted for 8.85% of the total exports from Nigeria. Total value of goods exported to Netherlands during the period stood at ₦1.7 billion

8.41% of Nigeria’s total exports went to India and total cost of exported goods was recorded as ₦1.6 billion

ADVERTISEMENT

USA accounted for 6.84% of Nigerian exports. Total value recorded for the exported goods to the US stood at ₦1.3 billion.

When the export was analysed by products, it was revealed that mineral products topped the goods chart exported from Nigeria. Total export of mineral products accounted for 91.36% of the total export value.

Vegetable products came next and represented 3.08% of the value of total exports.

The other products which include prepared foodstuffs; beverages, spirits and vinegar; tobacco accounted for 2.47% of the value of total exports.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 5 export destination countries for Nigerian goods

Top 5 export destination countries for Nigerian goods

10 African countries with the highest money laundering risk

10 African countries with the highest money laundering risk

Naira depreciates by 0.16% against dollar at official market

Naira depreciates by 0.16% against dollar at official market

Best Online Casinos for Real Money - Reviews of top 10 casino sites [2024]

Best Online Casinos for Real Money - Reviews of top 10 casino sites [2024]

7 Nigerian banks' investment in IT services increases to ₦73bn in Q1, 2024

7 Nigerian banks' investment in IT services increases to ₦73bn in Q1, 2024

Moniepoint resumes onboarding, to enrich Nigerians with personal banking referral

Moniepoint resumes onboarding, to enrich Nigerians with personal banking referral

Nigeria, Iraq lead as OPEC oil production output increases in May

Nigeria, Iraq lead as OPEC oil production output increases in May

Transforming Lives: Reckitt's Agbara factory marks 44th anniversary with global CEO

Transforming Lives: Reckitt's Agbara factory marks 44th anniversary with global CEO

Unforgettable moments from 6th edition of Hangout With The Dibia by FD Naturales

Unforgettable moments from 6th edition of Hangout With The Dibia by FD Naturales

Pulse Sports

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

money laundering

10 African countries with the highest money laundering risk

An aerial view of Nairobi City

Top 5 thriving sectors and industries to invest in Africa as the population rate rises

How millennials and Gen Z are shaping their future finances

How millennials and Gen Z are shaping their future finances