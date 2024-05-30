Consider logistics as the lifeblood of the global economy, ensuring that goods and resources move efficiently to where they are needed. Despite its crucial role, this sector still faces various challenges that hinder its growth globally.

In Africa, a continent teeming with a bustling population and abundant natural resources, the movement of goods and people, both within and beyond its borders, encounters obstacles due to inconsistent and often insufficient logistics infrastructure.

However, certain African nations stand at the forefront of the logistics sector when compared to their counterparts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, the World Bank released a Logistics Performance Index (LPI) to evaluate how different countries worldwide are faring in terms of logistics. This index assesses six key aspects of logistics performance, including trade- and transport-related infrastructure, the quality of logistics services, and the punctuality of shipments, all rated on a scale of 5.

Here are the top 10 countries in Africa with the best logistics performance: