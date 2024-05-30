ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Top 10 countries in Africa with the best logistics performance

Adekunle Agbetiloye
Top 10 countries in Africa with the best logistics performance
Top 10 countries in Africa with the best logistics performance
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 countries in Africa with the best logistics performance
  • Logistics is the lifeblood of the global economy and some African countries are notable players in the space.
  • The list is courtesy of the World Bank.

From the shiny cars lining up at the dealership to the countless goodies stacked on supermarket shelves, and even the packages delivered right to our doorsteps, logistics is the invisible force that keeps it all moving. With it, we can get our hands on the things we need and want.

Recommended articles

Consider logistics as the lifeblood of the global economy, ensuring that goods and resources move efficiently to where they are needed. Despite its crucial role, this sector still faces various challenges that hinder its growth globally.

In Africa, a continent teeming with a bustling population and abundant natural resources, the movement of goods and people, both within and beyond its borders, encounters obstacles due to inconsistent and often insufficient logistics infrastructure.

However, certain African nations stand at the forefront of the logistics sector when compared to their counterparts.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, the World Bank released a Logistics Performance Index (LPI) to evaluate how different countries worldwide are faring in terms of logistics. This index assesses six key aspects of logistics performance, including trade- and transport-related infrastructure, the quality of logistics services, and the punctuality of shipments, all rated on a scale of 5.

Rank Country Logistics competence and quality score LPI score.
1 South Africa 3.8 3.7
2 Egypt 2.9 3.1
3 Namibia 2.9 2.9
4 Rwanda 3.0 2.8
5 Djibouti 2.8 2.7
6 Congo, Rep. 2.9 2.6
7 Guinea-Bissau 2.6 2.6
8 Mali 2.5 2.6
9 Nigeria 2.3 2.6
10 Algeria 2.2 2.5
Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 countries in Africa with the best logistics performance

Top 10 countries in Africa with the best logistics performance

Lagos market leaders blame rising food prices on insecurity, subsidy removal

Lagos market leaders blame rising food prices on insecurity, subsidy removal

Naira appreciates by 0.7% against dollar

Naira appreciates by 0.7% against dollar

Top 5 sectors contribute 62.25% to Nigeria's GDP

Top 5 sectors contribute 62.25% to Nigeria's GDP

Incubating African kids entrepreneurs for next-gen impact

Incubating African kids entrepreneurs for next-gen impact

Nigerians can eat a balanced diet for ₦1,035 per day - NBS

Nigerians can eat a balanced diet for ₦1,035 per day - NBS

10 best crypto casino sites for US players in 2024

10 best crypto casino sites for US players in 2024

Naira static at ₦1,339.33 against dollar at official market

Naira static at ₦1,339.33 against dollar at official market

20 most valuable Nigerian-owned brands in Africa

20 most valuable Nigerian-owned brands in Africa

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

States with highest cooking gas price [Vanguard]

5 states with highest cooking gas price as rates jump 40% in one year

Top 10 airports in Africa with the best staff in 2024

Top 10 airports in Africa with the best staff in 2024

Most valuable Nigerian-owned brands in Africa (Image used for illustration purposes) [BI]

20 most valuable Nigerian-owned brands in Africa

The Ethereum Ecosystem: A flourishing landscape of innovation

The Ethereum Ecosystem: A flourishing landscape of innovation