ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Tinubu wants price of fertilisers to collapse by 50% — Shettima

News Agency Of Nigeria

Shettima says Tinubu gives high premium to achieving the agenda of food security in the country.

President Bola Tinubu (right) and Vice-President Kashim Shettima (left) [Twitter/@officialABAT]
President Bola Tinubu (right) and Vice-President Kashim Shettima (left) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Recommended articles

Shettima stated this at a stakeholders' meeting with Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) and the Federal Government, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

The stakeholders at the meeting also includes the Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, and the Minister of State for Agriculture, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting focused on the 33,000 metric tonnes of potash donated to the Federal Government by Russia's Uralchem Group and UN Partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN recalled that during the last Russia-Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg, Russia, in July, the Federal Government delegation met with the leadership of Uralchem Group and the World Food Programme (WFP).

The meeting centred on the donation of a consignment of 33,000 metric tonnes of potash.

Shettima said, "Our goal is to serve the Nigerian people as President Tinubu is very passionate about reducing the cost of fertilisers for the Nigerian public.

"No strings attached, no vested interest and the president will be happy if the price of fertilisers collapses by 50% after this exercise."

The vice president stated that Tinubu gives high premium to achieving the agenda of food security in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This accounts for the declaration of the state of emergency in food security sector by the Tinubu administration in July.

"We have many challenges with food security. However, we are lucky because President Tinubu is very empathetic and passionate about achieving food sufficiency in the country."

He stressed on the seriousness attached to the donation and distribution of potash from Uralchem Group.

"There has to be transparency, equity and fairness in the distribution for the reason that the end beneficiaries are the Nigerian farmers and their leadership is seated here."

Shettima assured the stakeholders that, "There will be transparency. We are going to use our own blenders and the beneficiaries have to be the Nigerian people."

ADVERTISEMENT

Shettima said NEMA, World Food Programme (WFP) and AFEX, a commodity exchange firm, have the data base and other requirements that will assist the government in reaching out to farmers.

This, according to him, will be carried out in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security driving the process.

In attendance were the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Ernest Umakhihe; director-general of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, and President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kabir Ibrahim.

Others are president, Fertilisers Producers And Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN), Sadiq Kassim; the country director of World Food Programme, Kucro Jawed; and representatives of National Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Associated Foreign Exchange (AFEX).

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Breaking: Another supposed coup rocks Africa

Breaking: Another supposed coup rocks Africa

Quantum Computing and the future of Bond trading

Quantum Computing and the future of Bond trading

Tanzania's Kizimkazi schools get a facelift worth Sh277 Million

Tanzania's Kizimkazi schools get a facelift worth Sh277 Million

Tinubu wants price of fertilisers to collapse by 50% — Shettima

Tinubu wants price of fertilisers to collapse by 50% — Shettima

Battered naira exchanges for ₦‎775.34 per dollar at official market

Battered naira exchanges for ₦‎775.34 per dollar at official market

Investors gain ₦‎510 billion as Nigerian stock market hits 15-year high

Investors gain ₦‎510 billion as Nigerian stock market hits 15-year high

Trade and diplomacy converge: Kenya and Indonesia sign pacts to enhance bilateral cooperation

Trade and diplomacy converge: Kenya and Indonesia sign pacts to enhance bilateral cooperation

Pernod Ricard Nigeria plants 3000 trees in Nigeria

Pernod Ricard Nigeria plants 3000 trees in Nigeria

From wildlife to wardrobes, see Tanzania’s plan to turn a profit on Maasai apparel

From wildlife to wardrobes, see Tanzania’s plan to turn a profit on Maasai apparel

Pulse Sports

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Video: Generous Ronaldo passes up hat-trick to help teammate in Al-Nassr win

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Mason Greenwood: I think Turkish fans will accept him — Besiktas set to hand Man United outcast a lifeline

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Haaland stokes Ballon d’Or flames with PFA Player of the Year win

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Natural Gas (Credit: Wikipedia)

FG's alternative to petrol, CNG projected to cost ₦250 per litre

Central Bank of Nigeria

CBN moves to check BDC operators as naira slumps to ₦900 per dollar

Naira drops as it traded between ₦900 and ₦945 per dollar.

Fuel marketers insist on price hike as naira slumps further against dollar

L-R: Bode Edun, CEO, kingford Homes; Yemi Edun, CEO, Daniel Ford International, UK; Nola Adetola, CEO, Veritasi Homes and Dele Momodu, CEO, Ovation International at the recent Head office opening and 6th Anniversary celebration of Veritasi Homes.

Veriasi at 6: Unveils new head office, plans Pan-African expansion