Tinubu wants price of fertilisers to collapse by 50% — Shettima

Shettima stated this at a stakeholders' meeting with Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) and the Federal Government, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

The stakeholders at the meeting also includes the Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, and the Minister of State for Agriculture, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting focused on the 33,000 metric tonnes of potash donated to the Federal Government by Russia's Uralchem Group and UN Partners.

NAN recalled that during the last Russia-Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg, Russia, in July, the Federal Government delegation met with the leadership of Uralchem Group and the World Food Programme (WFP).

The meeting centred on the donation of a consignment of 33,000 metric tonnes of potash.

Shettima said, "Our goal is to serve the Nigerian people as President Tinubu is very passionate about reducing the cost of fertilisers for the Nigerian public.

"No strings attached, no vested interest and the president will be happy if the price of fertilisers collapses by 50% after this exercise."

The vice president stated that Tinubu gives high premium to achieving the agenda of food security in the country.

"This accounts for the declaration of the state of emergency in food security sector by the Tinubu administration in July.

"We have many challenges with food security. However, we are lucky because President Tinubu is very empathetic and passionate about achieving food sufficiency in the country."

He stressed on the seriousness attached to the donation and distribution of potash from Uralchem Group.

"There has to be transparency, equity and fairness in the distribution for the reason that the end beneficiaries are the Nigerian farmers and their leadership is seated here."

Shettima assured the stakeholders that, "There will be transparency. We are going to use our own blenders and the beneficiaries have to be the Nigerian people."

Shettima said NEMA, World Food Programme (WFP) and AFEX, a commodity exchange firm, have the data base and other requirements that will assist the government in reaching out to farmers.

This, according to him, will be carried out in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security driving the process.

In attendance were the permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Ernest Umakhihe; director-general of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed, and President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kabir Ibrahim.