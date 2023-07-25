ADVERTISEMENT
Spectranet introduces 'Jara Scheme', rewards partners

Spectranet JARA initiative will enable customers to acquire loyalty points of up to 10% percentage of every data recharge done, irrespective of the plan selected.
With the launch of Spectranet Jara, all data recharges done across all Spectranet’s renewal channels such as their Self Care Portal, Mobile Apps, Exclusive shops and Authorized Dealer outlets, will now be eligible to receive loyalty points of up to 10% off the total value of the recharge.

During the launch of the scheme at Spectranet’s Headquarters in Ikeja. Spectranet Jara was described as a special offer to say thank you to all her customers for sticking with the brand throughout the years.

Explaining its modus operandi, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Maneesh Kulshrestha, disclosed that the JARA initiative will enable customers to acquire loyalty points of up to 10% percentage of every data recharge done, irrespective of the plan selected.

“Jara” means “Extra” and as the word implies, Spectranet ‘Jara’ (Recharge and Earn) has been designed to reward Spectranet subscribers with Loyalty Points on every Data Recharge. He said.

Mr Maneesh further described this new offering as one that showcases Spectranet as a market leader that will continue to introduce customer-friendly initiatives that truly make a good difference to improve the life and businesses of Nigerians.

Also, at the launch of the scheme, Spectranet rewarded 5 Top dealers who met their targets and performed excellently in the second quarter of this year. The dealers were celebrated with awards and new incentive packages to encourage them and congratulate them for a job well done.

The CEO added that the move is a calculated attempt by Spectranet to give back to not only its customers and dealers, but also the larger society, stating that internet service is a major key to surviving and thriving in the face of the current economic challenges confronting Nigerians.

In his words, "With the launch of Jara, Spectranet customers can now enjoy more value for their money and enjoy uninterrupted internet access, to keep up with their everyday hustle. Spectranet Jara will be distinguished in the market as an initiative created to reward existing and New Spectranet customers. This is a first of its kind initiative in the industry”

Spectranet was said to have recently reached its 10th year as the foremost 4GLTE Service Provider in Nigeria. Spectranet continue to establish itself as a trusted name in the industry, offering cutting-edge services and exceptional customer experiences.

For more details about Spectranet Jara customers can visit; www.spectranet.com.ng/spectranet-jara

Spectranet Limited was the first Internet Service Provider (ISP) to launch a 4G LTE-based Internet service in Nigeria. The brand is known for providing affordable, faster, and more reliable internet broadband to Nigerian homes and offices. Its internet service using various technologies: 4G LTE, FTTx (Home Fiber), and WTTx (Fiber on Air) are currently available across Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt. Its state-of-the-art multi-technology network ensures high-speed internet connectivity for customers.

Her commitment to servicing customers is evidenced by the high standards of work processes aimed at providing a better, faster, and more reliable broadband Internet at unparalleled value for money. Spectranet’s vision is to be Nigeria's most respected broadband service company that offers value to its community and continues to enable every Nigerian family to connect to their world at affordable prices.

Spectranet is a recipient of multiple awards for Best Internet Service and 4G LTE Provider in Nigeria in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. For more details visit: www.spectranet.com.ng or Call 0700 2345678.

---

