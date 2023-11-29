ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

SeedFi: A catalyst for economic growth and financial resilience

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebySeedfi

SeedFi Founders. Samaila Dogara and Pelumi Ali [Seedfi]
SeedFi Founders. Samaila Dogara and Pelumi Ali [Seedfi]

Recommended articles

To grow the economy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) mandated traditional banks to allocate 65% of deposits as loans to expand the economy. However, despite penalties for non-compliance, banks still face significant hurdles in meeting this target, primarily due to various lending bottlenecks that make it difficult for individuals and business owners to access loans.

This has led to the emergence of financial institutions like SeedFi, a data-first digital lending company dedicated to stimulating economic activity and fostering financial inclusion. SeedFi provides short-term and long-term basic loans to both SMEs and individuals, serving as a catalyst for Nigeria's economic growth.

According to SeedFi's co-founder and CEO, Pelumi Alli, they aim to bridge the financing gap for individuals and business owners by offering straightforward application processes and rapid approval times, making capital more accessible to entrepreneurs.

ADVERTISEMENT
Seedfi founder.
Seedfi founder. Pulse Nigeria

SeedFi's flexible repayment terms, further enhance its appeal to individuals and SMEs, allowing them to manage their cash flow effectively and tailor repayment plans to align with their business cycles, fostering stability and growth.

"With capital infusion, SMEs can strategically expand their operations, explore new markets, and invest in technology," Alli said. "This not only benefits them but also contributes to overall economic expansion."

Samaila Dogara, co-founder and CCO of SeedFi, emphasized the importance of providing financial support to individuals. "Our short-term loans are designed to provide quick access to funds for relief during financial emergencies," he explained. "We ensure a swift and hassle-free application process, allowing individuals to access funds when they need them most."

Samaila further highlighted the role of short-term loans in building financial resilience. "These loans act as a financial safety net, helping individuals manage unexpected costs without long-term financial burdens. By providing individuals with the means to address immediate financial challenges, we contribute to overall economic stability allowing individuals and businesses to weather financial shocks more effectively."

ADVERTISEMENT

Narrating his experience, Awe, from Pentrust Business Solutions Ltd, said ‘’I recently reached out to SeedFi for business financial support, and they were amazing! They provided me with clear and helpful advice, and their customer service was top-notch. From start to disbursement, it was a seamless experience. I highly recommend them!’’

The expansion of digital lending services has a positive impact on the economy by supporting SMEs and individuals facing financial difficulties. This is evident in job creation, increased consumer spending power, and a flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem, all of which drive sustained national economic development.

SeedFi stands as a beacon of hope for economic empowerment in Nigeria. By providing accessible and flexible financing solutions to both SMEs and individuals, SeedFi is paving the way for a more prosperous and inclusive future for the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

SeedFi: A catalyst for economic growth and financial resilience

SeedFi: A catalyst for economic growth and financial resilience

Kwara State Govt, IHS Nigeria sign MoU to establish Technology innovation facility

Kwara State Govt, IHS Nigeria sign MoU to establish Technology innovation facility

Nigeria’s external debt profile set to hit over $51bn as FG seeks fresh loans

Nigeria’s external debt profile set to hit over $51bn as FG seeks fresh loans

Union Bank rewards 1st set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off

Union Bank rewards 1st set of winners as Save and Win Palli promo 3 kicks off

$43.7bn trade, investment deals sealed at IATF2023 - Afreximbank

$43.7bn trade, investment deals sealed at IATF2023 - Afreximbank

For Glo, a new focus to power ambitions

For Glo, a new focus to power ambitions

Nigeria records $100.06m daily forex turnover at official market

Nigeria records $100.06m daily forex turnover at official market

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards

South African Casino player celebrates striking wins on various slot games

South African Casino player celebrates striking wins on various slot games

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Managing Director/CEO , United Bank for Africa(UBA) Foundation, Mrs Bola Atta; winner, 2023 UBA National Essay Competition and Student of Fountain Heights Secondary School, Adaeze Onaro and Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba

Onaro Adaeze Chukwuzolem, 15, triumphs as winner of UBA Foundation NEC 2023

Dolapo Ogunbambo, COO, of Insight Publicis; Oluwaseyi Layade, COO, of Leo Burnett; and Dr Tayo Oyedeji, Group CEO, of Insight Redefini Group, after the group received the highest number of awards, at the LAIF Awards ceremony on Saturday

Insight Redefini, Grand Prix-winning subsidiary, Leo Burnett emerge as Most Awarded at LAIF 2023 Awards

Sachet alcohol [Something Bookish]

Proposed sachet drinks ban may cost Nigeria over ₦500 billion - Manufacturers

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards

Web4Africa clinches 'Best Local Hosting Company' Award at the 6th NG Awards