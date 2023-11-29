SeedFi: A catalyst for economic growth and financial resilience

To grow the economy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) mandated traditional banks to allocate 65% of deposits as loans to expand the economy. However, despite penalties for non-compliance, banks still face significant hurdles in meeting this target, primarily due to various lending bottlenecks that make it difficult for individuals and business owners to access loans.

This has led to the emergence of financial institutions like SeedFi, a data-first digital lending company dedicated to stimulating economic activity and fostering financial inclusion. SeedFi provides short-term and long-term basic loans to both SMEs and individuals, serving as a catalyst for Nigeria's economic growth.

According to SeedFi's co-founder and CEO, Pelumi Alli, they aim to bridge the financing gap for individuals and business owners by offering straightforward application processes and rapid approval times, making capital more accessible to entrepreneurs.

SeedFi's flexible repayment terms, further enhance its appeal to individuals and SMEs, allowing them to manage their cash flow effectively and tailor repayment plans to align with their business cycles, fostering stability and growth.

"With capital infusion, SMEs can strategically expand their operations, explore new markets, and invest in technology," Alli said. "This not only benefits them but also contributes to overall economic expansion."

Samaila Dogara, co-founder and CCO of SeedFi, emphasized the importance of providing financial support to individuals. "Our short-term loans are designed to provide quick access to funds for relief during financial emergencies," he explained. "We ensure a swift and hassle-free application process, allowing individuals to access funds when they need them most."

Samaila further highlighted the role of short-term loans in building financial resilience. "These loans act as a financial safety net, helping individuals manage unexpected costs without long-term financial burdens. By providing individuals with the means to address immediate financial challenges, we contribute to overall economic stability allowing individuals and businesses to weather financial shocks more effectively."

Narrating his experience, Awe, from Pentrust Business Solutions Ltd, said ‘’I recently reached out to SeedFi for business financial support, and they were amazing! They provided me with clear and helpful advice, and their customer service was top-notch. From start to disbursement, it was a seamless experience. I highly recommend them!’’

The expansion of digital lending services has a positive impact on the economy by supporting SMEs and individuals facing financial difficulties. This is evident in job creation, increased consumer spending power, and a flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem, all of which drive sustained national economic development.

SeedFi stands as a beacon of hope for economic empowerment in Nigeria. By providing accessible and flexible financing solutions to both SMEs and individuals, SeedFi is paving the way for a more prosperous and inclusive future for the nation.