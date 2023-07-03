Save the Date: Join Product Leader professionals at the first edition of THE DIVE 2023

THE DIVE 2023 will bring together the best and brightest minds in product management, from Senior Product Managers to Heads of Products, Vice President of Products, and Founders. It is set to offer a unique opportunity to acquire propelling strategies, gain insights from industry experts, and forge powerful connections with like-minded professionals.

Join them on this transformative journey, where you'll sharpen your skills, drive innovation, and emerge as a visionary leader in the dynamic world of product management. Don't miss your chance to dive deep into the realm of product leadership at THE DIVE 2023.

For those looking to develop themselves as leaders in product management and seeking a chance to engage with influential product leaders in the industry, THE DIVE 2023 presents an unparalleled opportunity to connect and learn actionable gems that will empower you to navigate the ever-changing tides of the tech industry.

Secure your spot now by visiting https://productdive.com/conference/to grab your tickets.

Theme: The DIVE 2023, Product Leadership Conference

Date: August 12, 2023

Venue: Zone Tech Park, Gbagada Lagos

To inquire about sponsorship and partnership opportunities, please send an email to partnerships@productdive.com

For more information regarding THE DIVE 2023 and its social media handles (Instagram, Twitter and Linkedin)

Media Partners: Tech Point And BenjaminDaDa

About ProductDive

ProductDive is an empowerment organisation that provides teams and individuals with the right skill set from industry experts to help them accelerate their careers in product management through in-depth and interactive training workshops.

We empower aspiring & experienced product managers with real-world insights and knowledge on how to build products that deliver value to users and organisations.

---