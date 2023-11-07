Sahara Group Foundation wins Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award

The award is a testament to the remarkable efforts of the Sahara Group Foundation in the field of community development, marked by their commitment to creating sustainable environments and enhancing access to clean energy throughout Africa.

Sahara Group Foundation serves as the corporate social sustainability vehicle of Sahara Group, a leading energy and infrastructure conglomerate. The Foundation is dedicated to supporting African communities while enhancing the lives and livelihoods of its residents.

Commenting on the award, Ejiro Gray, Director, of Sahara Group Foundation, expressed the foundation’s appreciation, saying, "Receiving the Hajiya Gambo Sawaba Community Impact Award is a great honor. This acknowledgment highlights the unwavering commitment of Sahara Group Foundation and our collaborators to effect substantial and positive change in the lives of individuals across Africa. Our dedication to investing in our communities and fostering a brighter future for all remains resolute."

Among Sahara Group Foundation's noteworthy community impact initiatives is the Sahara Impact Fund (SIF), which aims to encourage and support the generation of ideas and solutions that promote increased energy access and sustainable environments. The SIF empowers young African changemakers and social innovators by providing them with the necessary skills, mindset, and tools to establish and scale sustainable businesses.

The Sahara STEAMers Programme, an after-school initiative, imparts science, technology, engineering, arts, and math skills to students across Africa. The program is currently operational in four African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, with eight schools and over 150 students participating. This program is nurturing a new generation of creative and confident problem-solvers.

The Go Recycling project is a sustainable initiative designed to inspire environmentally conscious individuals and communities. Sahara Group Foundation is committed to creating job opportunities and enhancing lives and livelihoods in communities while fostering a sustainable and circular economy through recycling.

The Improved Security through Clean Energy Projects also aims to enhance infrastructure development, socio-economic growth, and effective policing by renovating and solar-powering police stations in Sahara Group host communities. Additionally, the All-Round Scholarship Programme focuses on improving the quality and access to education for the indigenous population of Northeast Nigeria by addressing their educational and social needs.

Sahara Group Foundation, through its impactful projects, is making a significant difference in communities across Africa. With a vision to build sustainable societies through innovative programs that promote energy access and sustainable environments, the Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainably improve lives and livelihoods across the continent.

The CAHR Awards Africa represents the foremost awards program recognizing and celebrating individuals and organisations that contribute significantly to community development and human rights in Africa. The awards pay tribute to Hajiya Gambo Sawaba, a Nigerian women's rights activist and politician renowned for her unwavering dedication to fighting for the rights of the marginalised and oppressed.

