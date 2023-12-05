ADVERTISEMENT
QorePay Technology Solutions set to launch innovative fintech solution in Nigeria

QorePay Technology Solutions set to launch Innovative Fintech Solution to revolutionize payments in Nigeria
The launch of the QorePay fintech solution, which is scheduled for December 14, 2023, at the Civic Centre in Lagos will mark a significant milestone in the history of the payment industry in Nigeria as it aims to open a new vista in the country’s financial system.

Fintechs have been identified as critical to the attainment of Nigeria's financial inclusion target. QorePay's entry into this dynamic space will not only fast-track the journey for Nigeria but also change the status quo in the industry with its innovative solution.

Ahead of the official launch, QorePay has established strategic alliances with financial transmission bodies, management consultants, and reputable agencies. The company aims to support over 50,000 businesses and merchants in Nigeria within the next two to three years and expand its presence across all African countries.

According to QorePay Technology Solution’s CEO, Mr Josh Owoseni, the company’s dedicated team is here to assist Nigerians at every step, ensuring a smooth and successful implementation tailored to your business's unique needs and vision. With QorePay, Nigerians can say goodbye to complex and time-consuming payment procedures.

“Our solution provides a seamless and secure experience, empowering you to accept payments effortlessly across multiple channels. Whether it's online transactions, in-store payments, or mobile commerce, QorePay has you covered. Security and trust are of paramount importance to us, which is why we have implemented robust measures to safeguard your valuable data. Our cutting-edge encryption technology ensures that every transaction is protected, giving you peace of mind and your customers the confidence to transact with you,” Owoseni said.

Not only does QorePay offer unmatched convenience and security, but it also provides valuable insights and analytics, by leveraging the power of data, you can gain a deeper understanding of your customers' behaviour, identify trends, and make informed decisions to drive your business forward.

“Together, let's embark on this exciting new chapter as we redefine the payment landscape. Get ready to experience a future where payments are simple, secure, and smart with QorePay. We believe that QorePay will revolutionize the way businesses handle payments, and we are committed to providing exceptional support and service throughout your journey. Our dedicated team is here to assist you at every step, ensuring a smooth and successful implementation tailored to your unique needs and vision,” the CEO added.

QorePay Technology Solutions is a fintech company dedicated to revolutionising payment processes for businesses. With a focus on innovation, security, and customer-centricity, QorePay provides cutting-edge solutions to simplify and streamline payments in an increasingly digital world.

