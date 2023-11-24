ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Proposed sachet drinks ban may cost Nigeria over ₦500 billion - Manufacturers

Solomon Ekanem

NAFDAC DG said the uncontrolled access and availability of high-concentration alcohol in sachet was directly responsible for substance and alcohol abuse in Nigeria.

Sachet alcohol [Something Bookish]
Sachet alcohol [Something Bookish]

Recommended articles

This was disclosed by the Distillers And Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN), a sub-sector of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

The group which comprises over 24 corporate organisations appealed to the Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Tunji Alausa to reconsider the decision and save their businesses and the 80% of the workforce that may be laid off if the ban is enforced.

The body further said apart from providing direct and indirect jobs of over 5,000,000, the industry contributes in value addition of over ₦1.2 trillion to the Nigerian economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), in 2022, took the first steps towards banning the production and consumption of sachet alcoholic beverages by stopping the registration of alcohol in sachet and small volume PET and glass bottles below 200ml.

NAFDAC also explained that for the beverages that have already been registered, the body would ensure that the validity of renewal in the affected category will not exceed the year 2024.

According to the NAFDAC director general, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, the uncontrolled access and availability of high-concentration alcohol in sachet and small-volume PET or glass bottles was directly responsible for substance and alcohol abuse in Nigeria.

In response, DIBAN has called on the federal government and NAFDAC to consider the impact the decision will have on the unemployment market.

Analysts, however, have weighed in on the situation as the sachet products which still have a huge market share, serve the purpose of reaching consumers who may not have the funds to buy the same products sold in bigger packages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The regulatory agency has been urged to look towards regulating the product instead of an outright ban as this would enable the government to achieve consumption control and at the same time, save the economy by maintaining the market share of the product.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Proposed sachet drinks ban may cost Nigeria over ₦500 billion - Manufacturers

Proposed sachet drinks ban may cost Nigeria over ₦500 billion - Manufacturers

Cardtonic signs Mega Influencer, comedy star Nasty Blaq as their latest Brand Ambassador

Cardtonic signs Mega Influencer, comedy star Nasty Blaq as their latest Brand Ambassador

Insight Redefini, Grand Prix-winning subsidiary, Leo Burnett emerge as Most Awarded at LAIF 2023 Awards

Insight Redefini, Grand Prix-winning subsidiary, Leo Burnett emerge as Most Awarded at LAIF 2023 Awards

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Identifying and Capitalising on Market Gaps: A guide to business plan development

Identifying and Capitalising on Market Gaps: A guide to business plan development

Google's Hustle Academy awards ₦75m to 15 Nigerian SMBs in funding initiative

Google's Hustle Academy awards ₦75m to 15 Nigerian SMBs in funding initiative

Top 5 leading non-governmental organisations transforming lives in Nigeria

Top 5 leading non-governmental organisations transforming lives in Nigeria

Transport fares drop in October despite PMS price hike

Transport fares drop in October despite PMS price hike

OhentPay expands to Europe, enabling fast, affordable money transfers for Nigerians abroad

OhentPay expands to Europe, enabling fast, affordable money transfers for Nigerians abroad

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk and a Starlink set.

Nigeria in talks with Elon Musk's Starlink to create jobs in Nigeria

Dr. Stephen Akintayo, the founder of Gtext Holdings. [Guardian]

Gtext Holdings gets 7 CEOs as founder steps down as Group CEO

L-R: Managing Director/CEO , United Bank for Africa(UBA) Foundation, Mrs Bola Atta; winner, 2023 UBA National Essay Competition and Student of Fountain Heights Secondary School, Adaeze Onaro and Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba

Onaro Adaeze Chukwuzolem, 15, triumphs as winner of UBA Foundation NEC 2023

Dolapo Ogunbambo, COO, of Insight Publicis; Oluwaseyi Layade, COO, of Leo Burnett; and Dr Tayo Oyedeji, Group CEO, of Insight Redefini Group, after the group received the highest number of awards, at the LAIF Awards ceremony on Saturday

Insight Redefini, Grand Prix-winning subsidiary, Leo Burnett emerge as Most Awarded at LAIF 2023 Awards