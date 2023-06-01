The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Price of imported 'Tokunbo' cars increase by 100% as Customs hike import duties

Solomon Ekanem

The price of second-hand cars also known as ‘Tokunbo’ vehicles have shot up by 100% following the import tariff increase by the Nigerian customs.

Price of imported 'Tokunbo' cars increase by 100% as Customs hike import duties (Credit: Courtesy)
Price of imported 'Tokunbo' cars increase by 100% as Customs hike import duties (Credit: Courtesy)

Recommended articles

Nigerians currently looking to purchase some of these imported cars have been shocked to learn about the sharp spike in prices across some car shops.

Different checks across most of the car shops revealed that the car of choice in Nigeria, most of which are from the Toyota brand have all added about a million naira higher than the former prices.

According to some of the car dealers interviewed by The Punch, Toyota Corolla models produced between 2005-2007 were sold between ₦1.9 million and ₦2 million in 2021. The same Toyota models are now sold between ₦3.8 million and ₦4 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 2004 Model Honda Accord sedan was sold for between ₦1.4 million and ₦1.6 million in 2021 while the price of the 2008 model of the same brand was ₦2 million.

The same 2004/2005 model of Honda Accord currently goes for between ₦2.9 million and ₦3.2 million while the 2008 model currently costs between ₦3.2 million and ₦3.9 million.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, the number of ‘Tokunbo’ cars imported into Nigeria in the first half of 2022 dropped by ₦177.2 billion. A report by TheCable also shows Nigerians spent ₦346.2 billion on the importation of ‘Tokunbo’ cars in 2021.

During the same review period in 2022, the value of imported cars dropped by 51.2% to ₦169 billion. Most car dealers blamed the increased Customs duty charges and high exchange rates for the high cost of ‘Tokunbo’ cars.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

28 ships with assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA

28 ships with assorted goods expected at Lagos ports – NPA

China shows confidence in Nigeria’s new president via business plans

China shows confidence in Nigeria’s new president via business plans

Price of imported 'Tokunbo' cars increase by 100% as Customs hike import duties

Price of imported 'Tokunbo' cars increase by 100% as Customs hike import duties

Top 10 African cities where it is cheap to get food

Top 10 African cities where it is cheap to get food

Don't miss out on TECNO's mid-year sales bonanza, lot of prizes up for grabs

Don't miss out on TECNO's mid-year sales bonanza, lot of prizes up for grabs

See Multichoice’s plan to penetrate Africa’s fintech space

See Multichoice’s plan to penetrate Africa’s fintech space

Nigeria's 3 refineries gulp ₦11 trillion in 13 years as rehabilitation costs

Nigeria's 3 refineries gulp ₦11 trillion in 13 years as rehabilitation costs

Kenya to freely open its gates to any business-person of African descent

Kenya to freely open its gates to any business-person of African descent

Naira drops 0.04% at Investors, Exporters window

Naira drops 0.04% at Investors, Exporters window

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu on his first day at his Aso Villa office [Presidency]

Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency

President Bola Tinubu at his inauguration ceremony [NPF]

Stock market hits ₦‎1.51 trillion gain in response to Tinubu's inauguration

L-R: Michael Owatunde, Regional Marketing Manager; TinTin Imevbore, Managing Director, Nigeria; Yemisi Obitayo, Head of Business Development and Sales; Ignacio Vidaguren, Global COO, Aleph; Ebun Ikenze, Client Relations Director; Stephen Newton, Managing Director, Sub Saharan Africa; and Steven Edge, Chief Operations Officer, Sub-Saharan Africa

Ad Dynamo by Aleph brings digital advertising closer to businesses in Nigeria

Golden Diamond is revolutionising sanitary ware manufacturing in Nigeria

Golden Diamond is revolutionising sanitary ware manufacturing in Nigeria