ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Power consumers kick as Nigeria exports electricity worth $50 million in 2022

Solomon Ekanem

Electricity consumers in Nigeria have frowned at the export of power worth about $50 million to other nations despite the lack of power in the country.

Power consumers kick as Nigeria exports electricity worth $50 million in 2022
Power consumers kick as Nigeria exports electricity worth $50 million in 2022

Recommended articles

The total value of electricity sold to foreign customers in 2022 was $50.98 million which when converted to Naira using the official rate of ₦461/$ as of 2022, was ₦23.5 billion.

The NERC data however, revealed the benefitting countries remitted just $32.69 million, an equivalent of ₦15.1 billion which is about 35% of the total amount owed and thus leaving a balance of about $18.29m or ₦8.4 billion during the period.

Despite the outrage from power consumers in Nigeria, the FG has said most of the electricity channeled to foreign countries is unutilised power which is not used in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, the FG officially announced it will be supplying electrical power to four West African countries which include Togo, Burkina Faso, Republic of Benin and Niger Republic through the $570 million North Core Power Transmission Line.

This was disclosed by Sule Abdulaziz, the acting managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and chairman, executive board of the West African Power Pool (WAPP).

The power we will be selling is the power that is not needed in Nigeria. These generators that are going to supply power to this transmission line are going to generate that power specifically for this project. So, it is an unutilised power,” he said.

The TCN also defended the action by saying the export of electricity from Nigeria to other nations was a means of earning more foreign exchange for the country’s development.

However, the National Secretary, Nigeria Electricity Consumer Advocacy Network, (NECAN), Uket Obonga, while speaking to the Punch, rejected the idea of selling power to outsiders while the citizens are deprived of electricity due to insufficient power supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Obonga, about 90 million Nigerians are not connected to the national electricity grid out of about 220 million Nigerians according to a world bank report.

You have a large family and your resources are very meagre to take care of them. Meanwhile, your people are starving of hunger, and the little resource that you have, you say you are exporting it. How can that be explained?” He added.

Obonga also frowned at the FG’s decision to sell out electricity despite the fact that Nigerians were willing to pay for the commodity.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Power consumers kick as Nigeria exports electricity worth $50 million in 2022

Power consumers kick as Nigeria exports electricity worth $50 million in 2022

AfDB approves $7.88m grant to boost renewable energy in Africa

AfDB approves $7.88m grant to boost renewable energy in Africa

See the 8 African countries set to partner with South Korea on a new deal

See the 8 African countries set to partner with South Korea on a new deal

Tinubu pledges support for completion of Africa's gas project

Tinubu pledges support for completion of Africa's gas project

Zylus Homes bags short-term, long-term ratings from SEC-licenced DataPro

Zylus Homes bags short-term, long-term ratings from SEC-licenced DataPro

Tanzania’s stock market takes a huge hit, see why

Tanzania’s stock market takes a huge hit, see why

Brand South Africa hosts South Africa Diaspora in Nigeria to champion Global South African’s programme

Brand South Africa hosts South Africa Diaspora in Nigeria to champion Global South African’s programme

Congo sees opportunity as Chinese export limits on Gallium and Germanium raise global concerns

Congo sees opportunity as Chinese export limits on Gallium and Germanium raise global concerns

The high cost of living in Kenya persists despite its decline in inflation

The high cost of living in Kenya persists despite its decline in inflation

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Peace Abbey: Nigeria Women’s League most beautiful player shut the internet with stunning photos

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Mason Mount edges closer to Man United move after successful medical

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Calvin Bassey to Brighton and all DONE deals so far

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints (Credit: MakeMoney.ng)

NDPC moves to investigate online lenders as users lodge over 400 complaints

'Repair of old refineries to remedy subsidy removal' - Nebuwa

'Repair old refineries to remedy subsidy removal' - Nebuwa