PCM organises free conference on sustainability of African tech businesses

The maiden edition of the Africa TechEnt conference themed: Rethinking the Sustainability of the African Tech Business Model, will take place on May 26, 2023 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speakers will include Olatubosun Alake, Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology, Lagos State; Dr Babatunde Obrimah, Chief Operating Officer, Fintech Association of Nigeria; Hanu Fejiro Agbodje, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Patricia Technologies; Atinuke Idowu, Chief Operating Officer, Termii; and Kelechi Ekugo, Senior Country Director, US-Nigeria Council (USNC).

Managing Partner, People Capacity Management (PCM), Biola Ojo, said the African tech industry has grown considerably in the last two decades, with an identifiable surge in innovation and investment.

She however noted that there were concerns about the sustainability of the current business models deployed by tech entrepreneurs, thus the need to focus attention not only on innovations but sustainability.

This gap observed by industry stakeholders fuelled PCM's resolve to organise the forthcoming tech conference aimed at Rethinking the Sustainability of the African Tech Business Model.

Other speakers at the conference will include Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, Regional Head of Brand and Reputation, Africa at Google; Victor Adebayo, Founder, Diversity Talent Management Limited; Olufunmilayo Olanrewaju, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Revocube Technologies; Elizabeth Nyah, Head, People & Culture at Patricia Technologies, and Victor Afolabi, Founder, Eko Innovation Centre, Art of Technology, Lagos.

"With a wide range of keynote speakers and panel discussions, attendees will gain valuable insight into the ever-evolving tech landscape while discovering new business opportunities. Whether you are a tech enthusiast or a seasoned professional, the conference is the perfect place to learn, network and get inspired.

"PCM has established a reputation for excellence over the past five years. The firm's services, expertise and resources have made tremendous contributions to improving output and performance in both private and public sectors. Through our deep knowledge of issues specific to industries and sectors, we are able to offer our clients the option that best suits their needs," Biola said.

She added that at Nigeria's current development stage, all hands must be on deck to bridge the skills gap and reskill the teeming youth population to be relevant in the ever-changing global workplace.

"We believe that this conference will be an invaluable resource for entrepreneurs, founders/co-founders, investors, professionals, tech enthusiasts, amongst others, looking to stay ahead of the curve," said Modupe Olundegun, Partner, People Capacity Management.

"As we look towards the future, we are excited to continue supporting our clients with the best possible HR and management consulting services."

For more information on the tech conference, including registration details and a full agenda, please visit www.peoplecapacitymanagement.com

