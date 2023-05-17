The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

PCM organises free conference on sustainability of African tech businesses

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByPCM

PCM organises free conference on sustainability of African tech businesses
PCM organises free conference on sustainability of African tech businesses

Recommended articles

The maiden edition of the Africa TechEnt conference themed: Rethinking the Sustainability of the African Tech Business Model, will take place on May 26, 2023 at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

PCM organises free conference on sustainability of African tech businesses
PCM organises free conference on sustainability of African tech businesses Pulse Nigeria

Speakers will include Olatubosun Alake, Special Adviser on Innovation and Technology, Lagos State; Dr Babatunde Obrimah, Chief Operating Officer, Fintech Association of Nigeria; Hanu Fejiro Agbodje, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Patricia Technologies; Atinuke Idowu, Chief Operating Officer, Termii; and Kelechi Ekugo, Senior Country Director, US-Nigeria Council (USNC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Managing Partner, People Capacity Management (PCM), Biola Ojo, said the African tech industry has grown considerably in the last two decades, with an identifiable surge in innovation and investment.

She however noted that there were concerns about the sustainability of the current business models deployed by tech entrepreneurs, thus the need to focus attention not only on innovations but sustainability.

This gap observed by industry stakeholders fuelled PCM's resolve to organise the forthcoming tech conference aimed at Rethinking the Sustainability of the African Tech Business Model.

PCM organises free conference on sustainability of African tech businesses
PCM organises free conference on sustainability of African tech businesses Pulse Nigeria

Other speakers at the conference will include Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, Regional Head of Brand and Reputation, Africa at Google; Victor Adebayo, Founder, Diversity Talent Management Limited; Olufunmilayo Olanrewaju, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Revocube Technologies; Elizabeth Nyah, Head, People & Culture at Patricia Technologies, and Victor Afolabi, Founder, Eko Innovation Centre, Art of Technology, Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

"With a wide range of keynote speakers and panel discussions, attendees will gain valuable insight into the ever-evolving tech landscape while discovering new business opportunities. Whether you are a tech enthusiast or a seasoned professional, the conference is the perfect place to learn, network and get inspired.

"PCM has established a reputation for excellence over the past five years. The firm's services, expertise and resources have made tremendous contributions to improving output and performance in both private and public sectors. Through our deep knowledge of issues specific to industries and sectors, we are able to offer our clients the option that best suits their needs," Biola said.

PCM organises free conference on sustainability of African tech businesses
PCM organises free conference on sustainability of African tech businesses Pulse Nigeria

She added that at Nigeria's current development stage, all hands must be on deck to bridge the skills gap and reskill the teeming youth population to be relevant in the ever-changing global workplace.

"We believe that this conference will be an invaluable resource for entrepreneurs, founders/co-founders, investors, professionals, tech enthusiasts, amongst others, looking to stay ahead of the curve," said Modupe Olundegun, Partner, People Capacity Management.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As we look towards the future, we are excited to continue supporting our clients with the best possible HR and management consulting services."

For more information on the tech conference, including registration details and a full agenda, please visit www.peoplecapacitymanagement.com

PCM organises free conference on sustainability of African tech businesses
PCM organises free conference on sustainability of African tech businesses Pulse Nigeria

#FeatureByPCM

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uganda's Ministry of Energy earns $2 Million from latest oil block licenses

Uganda's Ministry of Energy earns $2 Million from latest oil block licenses

PCM organises free conference on sustainability of African tech businesses

PCM organises free conference on sustainability of African tech businesses

Again, naira drops against dollar by 0.14%

Again, naira drops against dollar by 0.14%

Introducing Pulse Sports Kenya

Introducing Pulse Sports Kenya

Bolt pledges €2.5m to attract female drivers in Nigeria, others

Bolt pledges €2.5m to attract female drivers in Nigeria, others

Tanzania and Kenya's tussle for DRC’s port business heightens

Tanzania and Kenya's tussle for DRC’s port business heightens

CBN-induced cash scarcity negatively affected 84.51% Nigerians

CBN-induced cash scarcity negatively affected 84.51% Nigerians

Rwanda and Uganda collaborate to share electricity

Rwanda and Uganda collaborate to share electricity

Start-ups in Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt receive high praise for their innovation in tech

Start-ups in Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt receive high praise for their innovation in tech

Pulse Sports

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

7 Nigerian Sports Stars who hold the Guinness World Record

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

What a WAG!! Check out the Top 10 most beautiful girlfriends of football players (2023)

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Victor Osimhen aiming to break the Ibrahimovic curse

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shell building

Shell escapes $5 billion Bonga oil spill fine as UK court rules against Nigeria

The Naira sold for as low as N460 to the dollar within the day’s trading. [Nairametrics]

Again, naira drops against dollar by 0.14%

Gabtaxi vows to reduce overhead costs for customers and offer a higher percentage split to drivers [Gabtaxi]

Nigerian firm launches ride-sharing business, Gabtaxi

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele [Punch]

CBN unveils 'SabiMONI' to promote financial literacy, inclusion