PalmPay CEO urges users to make online security top priority

According to a recent report by the Financial Institutions Training Centre, FITC, on Fraud and Forgeries in Nigerian banks for Q2, 2023, fraud cases have jumped to a whopping 276.98% during this period. The escalation attributed to the increased adoption of internet connectivity and digital payment solutions in Nigeria has unfortunately led to a rise in fraudulent activities.

Speaking at the 4th Africa Financial Technology Congress which was held recently in Lagos, Nwosu encouraged users to be digitally literate.

According to him, “being online safety conscious is as simple as having a two-step verification on WhatsApp to prevent hackers. For a fraud process to occur, there is always a consent knowingly or unknowingly from the consumer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There are a number of potential issues, including fake news, leakage of personal information, and financial scams that have emerged as a result of this rapid expansion in connectivity.

“To safeguard the entire e-wallet platform, most of the banks and fintech players in Nigeria have developed a lot of infrastructure to help safeguard customers’ accounts, prevent fraud and reduce risks. Even if there is fraud, it is detected quickly and remedied,” he said.

He further explained that PalmPay’s risk management strategy revolves around factors like user identity, network preferences, behaviour, device patterns, and fundamental data.

This according to him creates a closed-loop process for efficient risk control. Employing this method, PalmPay rapidly spots concerns like fake accounts, fraudulent marketing, and security breaches, such as port scans and credential stuffing.