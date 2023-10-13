ADVERTISEMENT
Octa hosts an inspiring trading meet-up at Orisun Art Gallery in Abuja

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011.
Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011.

The event, attended by approximately 50 enthusiastic traders, provided a platform for sharing successes and failures, backtesting strategies, and mutual experience exchange.

The picturesque Orisun Art Gallery provided an ideal backdrop for the engaging gathering. Its ambience fostered conversations and vital connections among traders. Against the backdrop of captivating art, attendees immersed themselves in a day of trading insights, collaboration, and personal growth.

Ambrose Ebuka, Octa's brand ambassador, spearheaded most sessions. His expertise and passion for trading were evident as he shared his journey and valuable lessons with attendees. Ebuka emphasised during his session, ''Trading is not just about making money. It's about continuous learning and personal growth. Events like this provide an opportunity for traders to come together, share experiences, and inspire one another to reach new heights in their trading endeavours.''

The meet-up, hands-on activity facilitated knowledge exchange and allowed participants to fine-tune their tactics with the input of their peers, ultimately contributing to the development of their trading skills
The meet-up, hands-on activity facilitated knowledge exchange and allowed participants to fine-tune their tactics with the input of their peers, ultimately contributing to the development of their trading skills

A highlight of the meet-up was the strategy backtesting session, where traders could subject their trading strategies to guided examination. This hands-on activity facilitated knowledge exchange and allowed participants to fine-tune their tactics with the input of their peers, ultimately contributing to the development of their trading skills.

The traders' meet-up in Abuja emphasised Octa's commitment to developing a vibrant trading community in Nigeria by fostering its learning and growth.

Octa is an international broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services already utilised by clients from 180 countries with more than 42 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities.

Octa has also won more than 60 awards since its foundation, including the 'Best Online Broker Global 2022' award from World Business Outlook and the 'Best Global Broker Asia 2022' award from International Business Magazine.

---

