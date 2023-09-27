ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nigeria’s forex market needs restructuring - Tinubu’s aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

Fasua added that Nigeria spends $45 billion annually importing refined petroleum products, milk, chemicals and fish, among others.

Dr Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs (Credit: The Nation Newspaper)
Dr Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs (Credit: The Nation Newspaper)

Recommended articles

Fasua made the call at a roundtable organised by the National Policy Advocacy Centre (NPAC) of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) on Tuesday in Abuja. The theme of the event was “Unification of Foreign Exchange and the Effect of Fuel Subsidy Removal on the Business Community’’.

I believe we should reform the Bureau De Change (BDC) sector and make it stronger. You cannot manage over 5,000 BDCs selling money on the streets.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If we can do the structural reforms in the BDCs sector and the banks and supervise them well, the CBN with our reserves can incentivize that sector, allowing people to get money much quicker.

“And you have to define the illegal market and by then we will be able to find stability,” he said.

Fasua said that Nigeria spends over $45 billion annually importing refined petroleum products, milk, chemicals and fish, among others. “I hear things like scarcity of forex. What is scarcity of forex, as if the world owes us any forex.

“The world does not owe us any forex. The forex you get is depending on the trade that you do.

“If you look at Nigeria’s import and export profile, over 20 items that we import in Nigeria are in the billions of dollar range.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our biggest import, fuel and diesel take about $25 billion to $30 billion every year.

“We have things like cars, which is about four billion every year; sugar, fish, milk one billion each; wheat four billion; chemicals, three billion dollars; pharmaceuticals two billion dollars.”

Fasua listed crude oil and fertiliser as two things that Nigeria exports in the billion dollar range.

The first is petroleum and gas, you will see a figure like $57 billion, but out of that only 30% is ours, according to Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

“The international oil companies that have the technology that do production own most of that money,’’ he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director, Policy Advocacy Centre, ACCI, Chidiebere Onwumere, said that foreign exchange unification held promises of increased transparency, improved access to forex and reduced market distortions. He, however, said that it raises questions about exchange rate stability, inflationary pressures and the cost of imports.

We must carefully consider how these factors will affect the competitiveness of our industries and the purchasing power of our citizens.

“Fuel subsidy removal, on the other hand, is expected to free up fiscal resources, reduce government spending, and potentially lead to increased investment in critical sectors.

“Yet, it also raises concerns about the immediate impact on transportation costs, inflation, and the welfare of our citizens, especially those in vulnerable communities,’’ he noted.

Oscar Onyema, Managing Director, Nigerian Exchange Group (NEG) PLC, said collaborative dialogue was essential in formulating policies that balance short-term challenges with long-term benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlighting the effects of both policies on the economy, Onyema said that immediate transition could disrupt businesses and the economy in several ways. Represented by Cordelia Ihedioha, Onyema said that businesses that were heavily reliant on imports may face short-term disruptions due to the sudden shift in exchange rates.

According to him, this could result in increased costs for imported raw materials, leading to potential price adjustments for end consumers.

To mitigate these disruptions, businesses may need to explore alternative sourcing strategies and adjust their pricing models,” Onyema said.

Dele Alimi, Director General, Institute of Directors of Nigeria appealed to the Federal Government to take total control of the mineral sector. He stated: “The mineral sector over the years has been poorly handled by previous governments as host communities have been left impoverished by illegal mining activities.”

Alimi described the subsidy removal and unification of the foreign exchange as bold steps by the Federal Government, saying that it was a necessity for economic revival. He urged more emphasis should be placed on efficiency of governance than cost of governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Chijiokr Ekechukwu, Vice President of ACCI, urged the Federal Government to fix the refineries and advocated alternative sources of energy for cars to cushion the effect of the petrol subsidy removal. According to him, 60 per cent of cars in the United States run on electricity, adding, “that is where we should be headed for.”

He expressed concern that while the unification of foreign exchange rate brought checks and balances and better accountability, saying, “the high exchange has affected prices of goods and services.

“The inflation rate continues to coast upwards and there is a high cost of production, criminality, low standard of living and unemployment has risen above 33% to 35%.’’

Asishana Okauru, the Director General of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, represented by Olarenwaju Ajibasile said the cost of governance needed to be channelled to the local sector.

“Patronising locally made products will boost the local economy,’’ he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olasupo Agbaje, General Manager Economic Regulations, Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said that efficiency in the downstream operations was key in sustaining the petrol subsidy removal.

What we hope for and where we want to be is not just the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) being the sole supplier.

“We want other operators, the private sector coming in and this is one of the objectives of the Petroleum Industry Act,” Agbaje noted.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Celebrating Dimas's Experience: One Stage, One Mic, One Gender

Celebrating Dimas's Experience: One Stage, One Mic, One Gender

How expert-selected casino sites reward players with bonuses

How expert-selected casino sites reward players with bonuses

Top 5 best-performing sectors in Nigeria outside of oil

Top 5 best-performing sectors in Nigeria outside of oil

Xiaomi launches its new flagship Smartphone Xiaomi 13T in Nigeria

Xiaomi launches its new flagship Smartphone Xiaomi 13T in Nigeria

Nigeria’s forex market needs restructuring - Tinubu’s aide

Nigeria’s forex market needs restructuring - Tinubu’s aide

Mike Adenuga-led Conoil rewards shareholders with N1.73 billion dividend

Mike Adenuga-led Conoil rewards shareholders with N1.73 billion dividend

5 surprising social media trends in Africa in 2023

5 surprising social media trends in Africa in 2023

UN International Day of Peace: DJ Cuppy's call to action for #GlobalGoals

UN International Day of Peace: DJ Cuppy's call to action for #GlobalGoals

Top 10 best performing African startup ecosystems for gender diversity

Top 10 best performing African startup ecosystems for gender diversity

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

TikTok wahala: Osimhen deletes Napoli pictures from Instagram

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

Wilfred Ndidi: Style Essentials inspired by the Leicester City’s Nigerian midfield maestro

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

TikTok trolling: Osimhen set to sue Napoli for serious damage

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian cement manufacturers believe the rising price of the commodity won't come down if the government fails to address the chains of monopoly in the sector. [Reuters]

Cement price will hit ₦9k due to FG’s plan to introduce concrete roads — Manufacturers

Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Tony Elumelu

Tony Elumelu's UBA launches $6 Billion initiative for African SMEs

Facebook remains Africa's undisputed king of social media, boasting a staggering 170 million users across the continent.

5 surprising social media trends in Africa in 2023

Top 10 African nations where inflation spiked the most from January to July

Timeline of Nigeria's inflation rate by administration