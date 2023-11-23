ADVERTISEMENT
Google's Hustle Academy awards ₦75m to 15 Nigerian SMBs in funding initiative

Google's Hustle Academy awards ₦75m to 15 Nigerian SMBs in funding initiative
This graduation marks a continuation of the program's impact, with over 10,300 entrepreneurs having participated since its inception in 2022.

The Hustle Academy program, designed to address specific challenges faced by SMBs in Africa, offers practical skills and resources to help these businesses grow. This year's graduation adds to the momentum gained from last year's 5,000 graduates, reflecting a growing community of businesses engaged in continuous learning and improvement.

Alongside the graduation, 15 SMBs have been chosen to receive support from the 75 Million Naira Hustle Academy Fund. This initiative aims to provide a combination of financial assistance, mentorship, and business tool access to some of the most promising Nigerian SMBs. The recipients represent various industries and demonstrate the creativity of Nigerian entrepreneurs:

  1. Ifeoma Augusta Anselem - Rae's Clothing 
  2. Femi Bolaji - Wauley Projects Limited 
  3. Nafisa Abdulrazaq Sabo - Pinch N' Dash
  4. Funmilola Moronke Agbayewa - Segunfunmi foods Nigeria Limited 
  5. Chigozie Bashua - The Nut Place Limited
  6. John Samuel Andefiki - Kita Farm
  7. Hussaini Aliyu Baba - Lead Way Family Poultry 
  8. Aminu Abdulkarim - A.A.K. Shoes
  9. Constance Ufuoma Edesiri - Stance Fashion Empire
  10. Chikere Onyinyechi Breakthrough - Clozetsales
  11. Anita Aletor - Rotela Business Synergy
  12. Ojo Femi Christopher - Foodlane ventures
  13. Angela Jidechukwu Nwabueze - Jelapetra Farms Ltd
  14. Eniola Robert - Ennie Wears 
  15. Blessing Akpan - Inyene Agro processing factory Ltd
Olumide Balogun, Google West Africa Country Director, stated, "The passion and resilience shown by these SMBs are truly inspiring. The Hustle Academy is a testament to what focused training and resources can achieve. We are not just celebrating their graduation today; we are recognising their potential to reshape and invigorate the Nigerian business landscape."

Femi Bolaji, founder of Wauley Projects Limited, a graduate from Nigeria and one of the 15 fund recipients, commented, "The Hustle Academy has equipped us with vital business knowledge, and being selected for the fund is a significant boost that will propel our business forward."

The graduates and fund recipients represent a diverse array of industries, each bringing a unique story and vision for the future. Read more on the Google blog.

Google's Hustle Academy awards ₦75m to 15 Nigerian SMBs in funding initiative

