ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Nestlé declares post-tax loss of ₦79bn as Nigeria battles forex crisis

Solomon Ekanem

The devaluation of the Naira adversely affected the company's profit after tax.

Nestlé declares loss after tax of ₦79 billion [Reuters]
Nestlé declares loss after tax of ₦79 billion [Reuters]

Recommended articles

According to the company’s financial statement highlighting the 2023 business year, Nestlé Nigeria PLC’s sales which stood at ₦547.1 billion in 2023, recorded a 22.4% increase with over ₦100.2 billion when compared to the sales figure in 2022.

The Gross profit increased by 39.4% to ₦217.2 billion during the year in review from ₦155.8 billion recorded in 2022 while the operating profit rose by 41.2% to ₦122.7 billion, recording an increase of ₦35.8 billion when compared to the figures in 2022.

The statement however noted that the devaluation of the Naira adversely affected the company's profit after tax, resulting in a loss of ₦79.5 billion for 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

More analysis of the financial statement showed about 60% of Nestlé Nigeria's liabilities were made up of loans denominated in US dollars, a major setback to the company as this occurred when the value of the Naira tumbled by about 70%.

When Nestlé's debts were converted into the local currency, the debts shot up to ₦402.3 billion from ₦155.3 billion within a year.

That took the loss before tax to ₦104 billion, but a tax credit in the sum of ₦24.6 billion from fiscal authorities, helped soften the impact of that expense on the bottom line, cutting loss after tax to ₦79.5 billion.

Commenting on the results, the Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Wassim Elhusseini assured its customers and shareholders that the company remained dedicated to the purpose of unlocking the power of food through responsible local sourcing and of the high-quality nutritious food and beverages that families across Nigeria prefer.

The devaluation of the Nigerian Naira in 2023 which led to a revaluation of our foreign currency obligations undoubtedly impacted our financing cost and consequently the profit after tax. However, we remain optimistic of our capacity to overcome the current economic difficulties and emerge stronger.” He added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from Nestlé, some other global brands have experienced similar downturns with some exiting the country in recent times.

Some of the companies that have been affected by Nigeria’s economic crisis include Procter & Gamble, GSK – maker of Ribena, Panadol and Sensodyne Sanofi, a French pharmaceutical multinational, Jumia Food, and Bolt Food among others.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nestlé declares post-tax loss of ₦79bn as Nigeria battles forex crisis

Nestlé declares post-tax loss of ₦79bn as Nigeria battles forex crisis

Tinubu administration eyes $5 billion budget to revive dead Ajaokuta Steel Mill

Tinubu administration eyes $5 billion budget to revive dead Ajaokuta Steel Mill

Binance will destroy our economy if not stopped - Presidency

Binance will destroy our economy if not stopped - Presidency

Nigeria receives 60% of Afreximbank's $30bn energy funding

Nigeria receives 60% of Afreximbank's $30bn energy funding

Nigeria's foreign reserves appreciate to $33.5bn, highest in 4 months

Nigeria's foreign reserves appreciate to $33.5bn, highest in 4 months

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers secures future with 'Make Extraordinary Happen' campaign

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers secures future with 'Make Extraordinary Happen' campaign

10 African countries with the slowest internet speed at the start of 2024

10 African countries with the slowest internet speed at the start of 2024

CBN releases cyber security guidelines to manage tech services in banks

CBN releases cyber security guidelines to manage tech services in banks

10 AI-powered features of Smartcomply's cybersecurity platform

10 AI-powered features of Smartcomply's cybersecurity platform

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso is making efforts to address forex issues. [TheWhistlerNewspaper]

CBN begins sales of dollars to Bureau de Change operators

Petrol price surges from ₦257.12 to ₦668.30 in January 2024 - NBS [FIJ]

Petrol price surges from ₦257.12 to ₦668.30 in January 2024 - NBS

Binance has assured its Nigerian users of continued support [Binance]

Binance issues statement as trading website shuts out Nigerian users

MetaMask reveals 55% surge in users, introduces default security alerts to drive wider adoption

MetaMask reveals 55% surge in users, introduces default security alerts to drive wider adoption