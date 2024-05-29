Naira static at ₦1,339.33 against dollar at official market

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), revealed that the naira remained static.

This indicated that the local currency neither gained nor lost as it exchanged for the same rate of ₦1,339.33 to the dollar on Monday and Tuesday.

However, the volume of currency traded increased to $328.32 million on Tuesday up from $180.80 million recorded on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT