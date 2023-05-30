The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency

News Agency Of Nigeria

The open indicative rate closed at ₦464.10 to the dollar on Tuesday.

President Bola Tinubu on his first day at his Aso Villa office [Presidency]

The open indicative rate closed at ₦464.10 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of ₦467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within Tuesday’s trading before it settled at ₦464.50.

The naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the days of trading.

A total of 120.36 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Stock market hits ₦‎1.51 trillion gain in response to Tinubu's inauguration

Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency

Mixed feelings trail Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ laws

Africa's debt sustainability in jeopardy - World Bank

IPMAN, NLC oppose subsidy removal as pump price hits ₦350 per litre

Experts dismiss Senate's decision to extend limit on CBN loans

Ghana may lose control of its resources to China if it defaults on its debt

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

Kenya and Russia forge a path to enhanced trade cooperation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group believes Dangote refinery will add about $21 billion yearly to the Nigerian economy. [Punch]

How will Dangote Refinery affect NNPC's unproductive refineries?

'Just dey play,' 'Pressure ti wa,' 'Woto woto,' other Naija slang on Showmax billboards in Lagos

'Just dey play,' 'Pressure ti wa,' 'Woto woto,' other Naija slang phrases on Showmax billboards in Lagos

L-R: Michael Owatunde, Regional Marketing Manager; TinTin Imevbore, Managing Director, Nigeria; Yemisi Obitayo, Head of Business Development and Sales; Ignacio Vidaguren, Global COO, Aleph; Ebun Ikenze, Client Relations Director; Stephen Newton, Managing Director, Sub Saharan Africa; and Steven Edge, Chief Operations Officer, Sub-Saharan Africa

Ad Dynamo by Aleph brings digital advertising closer to businesses in Nigeria

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Edo State Government]

Dangote Refinery will save Nigeria $3 billion annually – Obaseki