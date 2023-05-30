Naira marginally rises against dollar in 24 hours of Tinubu's presidency
The open indicative rate closed at ₦464.10 to the dollar on Tuesday.
An exchange rate of ₦467 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within Tuesday’s trading before it settled at ₦464.50.
The naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the days of trading.
A total of 120.36 million dollars was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.
