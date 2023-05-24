Naira depreciates further, exchanges ₦464.42 to dollar
The naira sold for as low as ₦460 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦464.10 to the dollar on Tuesday.
An exchange rate of ₦632 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at ₦464.42.
A total of $215.91 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.
