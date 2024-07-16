RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Naira depreciates by 0.86% against dollar at official market

News Agency Of Nigeria

At the Investor's and Exporter's (I&E) window, the naira traded between ₦1,590 and ₦1,470 against the dollar.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, a platform that oversees the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), showed that the naira lost ₦13.49.

This represents 0.86% loss when compared to the previous trading date on Friday, July 12 when it exchanged at ₦1,563.80 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover increased to 153.53 million dollars on Monday, up from 126.50 million dollars recorded on Friday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the naira traded between ₦1,590 and ₦1,470 against the dollar.

