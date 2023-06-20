ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Naira appreciates by 1.79% by exchanging at ₦‎756.61 per dollar on Tuesday

News Agency Of Nigeria

An exchange rate of ₦‎781 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day's trading.

The naira sold for as low as ₦‎465 to the dollar within the day's trading (image used for illustration) [Punch]
The naira sold for as low as ₦‎465 to the dollar within the day's trading (image used for illustration) [Punch]

Recommended articles

The naira gained by 1.79% when compared with ₦‎770.38 it was exchanged to the dollar on Monday.

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎701.75 to the dollar on Tuesday.

An exchange rate of ₦‎781 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day's trading before it settled at ₦‎756.61.

ADVERTISEMENT

The naira sold for as low as ₦‎465 to the dollar within the day's trading.

A total of $134.47 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira appreciates by 1.79% by exchanging at ₦‎756.61 per dollar on Tuesday

Naira appreciates by 1.79% by exchanging at ₦‎756.61 per dollar on Tuesday

Namibia receives $485,000 grant for solar electricity project to power 50,000 homes

Namibia receives $485,000 grant for solar electricity project to power 50,000 homes

Carbon: A financial support system for digital natives

Carbon: A financial support system for digital natives

See how the alcohol trade is costing Kenya Sh71 billion ($506 million) each year

See how the alcohol trade is costing Kenya Sh71 billion ($506 million) each year

7 banks, other institutions fined over ₦200 million for data privacy violations

7 banks, other institutions fined over ₦200 million for data privacy violations

France commits €25.8 Million to aid Tunisia in combating its trafficking problem

France commits €25.8 Million to aid Tunisia in combating its trafficking problem

Rwanda’s economy gets a significant buff in Q1 of 2023, despite poor GDP projections

Rwanda’s economy gets a significant buff in Q1 of 2023, despite poor GDP projections

Redmi 12C Price Slash: The biggest discount of this year!

Redmi 12C Price Slash: The biggest discount of this year!

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Marketers explain reasons cooking gas prices continue to fall.

Marketers explain reasons cooking gas prices continue to fall

Nigerians to pay more for electricity following Naira unification

Nigerians to pay more for electricity following naira unification

A total of $193.33 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday [Reuters/Joe Penney]

Naira drops 40.78%, officially exchanges for ₦‎664 per dollar

The open indicative rate closed at ₦‎703.50 to the dollar on Monday [Reuters/Joe Penney]

Naira exchanges ₦‎770.38 to dollar, drops 16.19%