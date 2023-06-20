Naira appreciates by 1.79% by exchanging at ₦756.61 per dollar on Tuesday
An exchange rate of ₦781 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day's trading.
Recommended articles
The naira gained by 1.79% when compared with ₦770.38 it was exchanged to the dollar on Monday.
The open indicative rate closed at ₦701.75 to the dollar on Tuesday.
An exchange rate of ₦781 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day's trading before it settled at ₦756.61.
ADVERTISEMENT
The naira sold for as low as ₦465 to the dollar within the day's trading.
A total of $134.47 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Naira appreciates by 1.79% by exchanging at ₦756.61 per dollar on Tuesday
Namibia receives $485,000 grant for solar electricity project to power 50,000 homes
Carbon: A financial support system for digital natives
See how the alcohol trade is costing Kenya Sh71 billion ($506 million) each year
7 banks, other institutions fined over ₦200 million for data privacy violations
France commits €25.8 Million to aid Tunisia in combating its trafficking problem
Rwanda’s economy gets a significant buff in Q1 of 2023, despite poor GDP projections
Redmi 12C Price Slash: The biggest discount of this year!
Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023
Pulse Sports
Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary
Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution
Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone
Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?
Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job
Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem
No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze
Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria
I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash
ADVERTISEMENT