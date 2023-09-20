ADVERTISEMENT
NAICOM names Emir Ado Bayero as insurance royal ambassador

The commissioner stated that said the emir bagged the honour due to his commendable style of leadership and insurance acceptance.

Aminu Ado Bayero, Emir of Kano (Credit: The Next Edition)
This is contained in a statement from NAICOM in Abuja on Wednesday. The honour was given to Bayero when the management of NAICOM led by the Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas visited him. Thomas said the emir bagged the honour due to his commendable style of leadership and insurance acceptance.

Earlier, the emir said insurance was an important aspect of human life as extensive research had shown that it did not conflict with religious belief, especially with the coming of takaful insurance. The emir promised to support insurance deepening in the country.

I urge Nigerians to embrace insurance as a way of relieving loss.

”I urge the Commission to ensure insurance obligations are adequately met by insurers

”I commend the leadership of the Commission for the giant strides and efforts in developing the Nigerian insurance market,” Bayero said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAICOM led by Thomas had engaged in aggressive stakeholders insurance sensitisation in states to ensure effective insurance penetration. The Commission is driving insurances for public buildings, buildings under construction, third party motor insurances amongst others in states.

