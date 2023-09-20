Marketing Edge rewards Infinix with excellence in mobile gaming awards

This recognition underscores Infinix's unwavering commitment to enhancing the mobile gaming experience and pushing the boundaries of gaming technology, particularly within the Nigerian market.

Mobile gaming has rapidly evolved into a go-to source of on-the-spot entertainment for both the young and the young at heart. Infinix astutely recognized this trend and took proactive steps to cater to this burgeoning gaming community by enabling their devices with highly rated gaming functionalities and features. All of their latest devices; ZERO 30 Series, NOTE 30 Series and HOT 30 Series ,,, powerful processors and gaming chips, long-lasting batteries, fast charging and large memory capacity to ensure users have the best gaming experience on any Infinix device.

However, Infinix's contribution to mobile gaming goes beyond just their smartphones. In July of this year, in collaboration with 10N8E and Alliance De Française, the brand hosted an E-sports workshop titled "Behind the Scenes in E-sports." This workshop provided gaming enthusiasts and curious minds with unparalleled insights into the intricate world of esports, motivating aspiring E-sports professionals to pursue their passions with renewed vigour.

Infinix's commitment to the gaming community doesn't stop there, as the brand recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Lagos State Sports Commission to foster the growth of the Esports ecosystem in Lagos State and, ultimately, nationwide. This partnership promises to provide training, equipment, and platforms for E-sports enthusiasts and gamers in Lagos State, further solidifying Infinix's dedication to the gaming community.

Infinix has also been a constant supporter of Africa's biggest Esports gaming event, Gamr X, in partnership with Gamr Africa for over three years. This event brings together industry stakeholders, avid gamers, and passionate enthusiasts from various African nations to compete in popular games such as FIFA23, Street Fighter V, Mortal Kombat, Free Fire, Call of Duty Mobile, and PuBGM.

In 2022, Infinix was the first African mobile brand invited to the renowned Paris Game Week Exhibition, the largest French video game trade show in Europe. As ambassadors of the country's gaming prowess, they showcased Nigerian gamers' immense talent and passion on a global stage. This participation reinforced Infinix's dedication to promoting and supporting the gaming community at national and international levels.

Infinix's continuous collaboration with iconic game publishers has effectively strengthened its support for the burgeoning mobile gaming industry. By aligning itself with massively popular gaming titles like PUBG Mobile (PUBGM) and Free Fire and organizing various gaming tournaments throughout the year, Infinix has fostered an environment where mobile gaming thrives. These events provide a platform for mobile gaming enthusiasts to network, compete and be rewarded.

Infinix's consistent efforts in promoting and organizing Esports tournaments in Nigeria have solidified its position as a leader in the gaming community. Oluwayemisi Ode, Integrated Marketing Communications & PR Manager, Infinix Nigeria, has promised that the brand will continue to embrace, nurture, and support the initiatives and dreams of aspiring gamers across Nigeria and beyond, as this will help them turn their passion into a highly rewarding profession.

She added that Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, and bold and stylish designs, and keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date.

