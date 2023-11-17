ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara Trade Lenda Fair: Unleashing opportunities for SMEs & driving economic growth

Building on the triumph of the Lagos edition, the Kwara Trade Lenda Fair is set to be a pivotal event, showcasing a dedication to empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and fostering economic growth in Kwara State.

The Fair will be attended by special guests including Minister of Youth, Dr Jamila Ibrahim, Commissioner for Water Resources, Kwara State, Honourable Usman Lade, Commissioner for Business Innovation and Technology, Kwara State, Honourable Damilola Yusuf, Commissioner for Youth and Sport Development, Oyo State, Honourable Wasilat Adegoke and Commissioner for Social Development, Honourable Afolashade Kemi.

SME Empowerment: The fair is designed as a robust platform bringing together a diverse array of SMEs from various industries. Through interactive exhibitions, participants will have the opportunity to showcase their products and services, gain valuable insights, and foster collaboration.

Exclusive Masterclass: Participants gain access to an exclusive Masterclass, providing practical knowledge and skills to empower SMEs while relieving them of the financial burden of exhibition fees.

Pitch Competition: Entrepreneurs can feature in the Pitch Competition to showcase their innovation and business acumen and stand a chance to win ₦1 million.

Games and Entertainment: Beyond business, attendees can immerse themselves in a vibrant atmosphere with games, music, and other side attractions, adding an exciting dimension to the overall experience.

Discounts: Attendees can also expect to get massive discounts on the best products in Kwara state.

Speaking on the fair, Oyindamola Olaniyan, Chief Operating Officer, of Trade Lenda said: "We are elated to unveil the Kwara Trade Lenda Fair, the second edition of Trade Lenda Fair in Kwara State. This isn't just a marketplace; it's a transformative force for economic empowerment, where Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) take center stage. By uniting businesses, visionary innovators, and enthusiastic attendees, we are creating an immersive experience that goes beyond commerce—a vibrant ecosystem igniting growth for SMEs in Kwara State."

Get your tickets here: https://linktr.ee/tradelenda

Trade Lenda, is a digital bank for SMEs and is committed to facilitating their growth journey. Its mission is to empower SMEs by enhancing their financial accessibility, making them bankable, and providing seamless access to a range of vital financial services, including credit, insurance, investment, and micro-savings. Rooted in the vision of driving economic growth and fostering innovation, Trade Lenda actively cultivates a thriving ecosystem that catalyses the success of SMEs. The company is dedicated to being the pivotal force propelling SMEs towards sustained success in a dynamic business landscape.

www.tradelenda.com

Media Contact:

Damilola Ogunwale

damilola@tradelenda.com

wwww.tradelenda.com

