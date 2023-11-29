ADVERTISEMENT
Kwara State Govt, IHS Nigeria sign MoU to establish Technology innovation facility

In a statement released by the Kwara State Government’s spokesperson, Rafiu Ajakaye, it said that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq signed the MoU alongside IHS Nigeria CEO, Mohamad Darwish, at a brief ceremony attended by several officials in Ilorin, Kwara State on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

The project tagged “Ilorin Innovation Hub” is part of the Kwara State Government’s efforts to stimulate and deepen the alignment of technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, investment, and job creation for young people aged 18 to 35 years old.

Under the Ilorin Innovation Hub project, IHS Nigeria will provide financial and technical support to complete the building of the Ilorin Innovation Hub, in addition to operating and managing it for the Kwara State Government. IHS Nigeria will also deliver various training programmes including digital skills enhancement, and accelerator programmes for start-ups at the Hub.

Speaking at the MoU signing, Governor AbdulRazaq reiterated his administration's commitment to providing an enabling environment for technology talent and startups to thrive, and to the continuous stimulation of digital skills and entrepreneurial capacity amongst young people in the state.

He stated, “What we are witnessing today is an attestation to the foundation that my administration has laid since we came into office, which is to build sustainable socioeconomic development and institutional growth that will reposition Kwara State as the hallmark of innovation.”

“I believe that this public-private partnership will deepen the reforms and investments that we have embarked on in critical sectors like education, healthcare delivery, infrastructure development, and ICT which are focused on diversifying our economy.”

IHS Nigeria CEO, Mohamad Darwish, noted that the project aims to transform Kwara into an economically viable and self-sustainable state while promoting digital literacy, technological advancement, and youth empowerment.

We are honoured to be part of this project with the Kwara State Government to develop a facility that seeks to be the largest innovation centre in Nigeria, both in terms of size and quality of programmes. When completed, this facility will foster disruptive ideas, research, funding of innovative solutions, and the development of creative thinking to help solve business and societal challenges. It should provide a space to inspire experimentation and the exploration of new approaches, and models for product development, service, technology, and process innovations for young innovators.” he said.

“With the signing of the MOU, the Kwara State Government and IHS Nigeria are developing a workplan to complete the Ilorin Innovation Hub, with the key objective of bringing the hub into operation by July 2024.” said Darwish.

He also recognised the role the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy have played in supporting the development of this innovation hub.

I also commend Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, for creating an enabling environment for collaborations like these to thrive in this sector. Indeed, this continuous support helps ensure that the communications and ICT sectors, and broader digital economy, develops and delivers on its desired objective of fostering ideas and innovations, job creation, economic growth, and the national economic development of the country,” he concluded.

