ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Kerr & Luxe Limited launches pre-opening promo to cut housing deficit

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByKerr&LuxeLtd

Tobi Bankole, Co-Founder/CEO Kerr and Luxe Limited
Tobi Bankole, Co-Founder/CEO Kerr and Luxe Limited

Recommended articles

Supporting the government in reducing housing deficit and making our nation a great nation again which is on the hills of designated government agencies and bodies inability to providing sufficient housing units which are affordable for the poor majority in urban areas. The proliferation of slums and squatter settlements results from the above; a growing concern and narrative of the Tobi Bankole led organisation is committed to eradicating.

Established with a vision to redefine the real estate industry by building sustainable dreams for one individual at a time, the organisation also has gained a strong track record of success propelled by its innovation by making livelihoods seamless and ideal by providing premium housing units across all strata of people.

Kerr & Luxe Limited launches opening promo to cut housing deficit
Kerr & Luxe Limited launches opening promo to cut housing deficit Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Focus on delivering exceptional quality and value, Kerr and and Luxe Limited specialises in developing and managing a wide range of real estate properties, including residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects with a team of experienced professionals working diligently to identify and acquire prime locations, ensuring their properties are situated in desirable and thriving areas. As a real estate development company, the organisation is committed to creating spaces that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional and sustainable, employing cutting-edge design principles and construction techniques to ensure and meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

In addition to property development, Kerr and Luxe Limited offer comprehensive management services for both residential and commercial properties. The organisation’s dedicated property management team handles many responsibilities, including tenant acquisition and retention, facility maintenance, and financial management, among others. “We strive to create a seamless and hassle free experience for both property owners and tenants.”

Benjamin S, Co-Founder/ COO and Tobi Bankole, Co-Founder/ CEO Kerr and Luxe Limited
Benjamin S, Co-Founder/ COO and Tobi Bankole, Co-Founder/ CEO Kerr and Luxe Limited Pulse Nigeria

Under the leadership of Mr Tobi Bankole - Chief Executive Officer, Kerrand Luxe Limited will earn a reputation for integrity, professionalism, and excellence. With a keen understanding of market trends and business acumen, Mr. Bankole is successfully steering the company toward sustained growth and success.

At Kerr and Luxe Limited, we are committed to delivering exceptional real estate solutions that meet the unique needs and aspirations of our clients. Through our focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry and create during value for our stakeholders.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Kerr & Luxe Limited launches opening promo to cut housing deficit
Kerr & Luxe Limited launches opening promo to cut housing deficit Pulse Nigeria

Simply put, Kerr & Luxe Limited is a renowned real estate site and service development and management company dedicated to delivering exceptional quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction in all aspects of our business.

In a bid to serve humanity better, make it easier Nigerians and most importantly cut housing deficit. The organisation’s resolve to actualising a pre-opening promo sales of ₦1,200,000 with 6 months payment plan and ₦1,500,000 with 12 months payment plan terms and Conditions Apply.

Kerr & Luxe Limited launches opening promo to cut housing deficit
Kerr & Luxe Limited launches opening promo to cut housing deficit Pulse Nigeria

This enormous opportunity is slated to end on 10 January 2024. The estate is presently undergoing development, fencing and a gatehouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more inquiries, call us at +2347035336618, +2348149619428.

---

#FeatureByKerr&LuxeLtd

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lilygate Hotel unveils BaseBar, redefining luxury nightlife experience in Lagos

Lilygate Hotel unveils BaseBar, redefining luxury nightlife experience in Lagos

Kerr & Luxe Limited launches pre-opening promo to cut housing deficit

Kerr & Luxe Limited launches pre-opening promo to cut housing deficit

The itel A70 is affordable, reliable and stylish, here’s why

The itel A70 is affordable, reliable and stylish, here’s why

Proposed sachet drinks ban may cost Nigeria over ₦500 billion - Manufacturers

Proposed sachet drinks ban may cost Nigeria over ₦500 billion - Manufacturers

Cardtonic signs Mega Influencer, comedy star Nasty Blaq as their latest Brand Ambassador

Cardtonic signs Mega Influencer, comedy star Nasty Blaq as their latest Brand Ambassador

Insight Redefini, Grand Prix-winning subsidiary, Leo Burnett emerge as Most Awarded at LAIF 2023 Awards

Insight Redefini, Grand Prix-winning subsidiary, Leo Burnett emerge as Most Awarded at LAIF 2023 Awards

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Identifying and Capitalising on Market Gaps: A guide to business plan development

Identifying and Capitalising on Market Gaps: A guide to business plan development

Google's Hustle Academy awards ₦75m to 15 Nigerian SMBs in funding initiative

Google's Hustle Academy awards ₦75m to 15 Nigerian SMBs in funding initiative

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk and a Starlink set.

Nigeria in talks with Elon Musk's Starlink to create jobs in Nigeria

Dr. Stephen Akintayo, the founder of Gtext Holdings. [Guardian]

Gtext Holdings gets 7 CEOs as founder steps down as Group CEO

L-R: Managing Director/CEO , United Bank for Africa(UBA) Foundation, Mrs Bola Atta; winner, 2023 UBA National Essay Competition and Student of Fountain Heights Secondary School, Adaeze Onaro and Group Managing Director/CEO, UBA Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba

Onaro Adaeze Chukwuzolem, 15, triumphs as winner of UBA Foundation NEC 2023

Dolapo Ogunbambo, COO, of Insight Publicis; Oluwaseyi Layade, COO, of Leo Burnett; and Dr Tayo Oyedeji, Group CEO, of Insight Redefini Group, after the group received the highest number of awards, at the LAIF Awards ceremony on Saturday

Insight Redefini, Grand Prix-winning subsidiary, Leo Burnett emerge as Most Awarded at LAIF 2023 Awards