Kerr & Luxe Limited launches pre-opening promo to cut housing deficit

Supporting the government in reducing housing deficit and making our nation a great nation again which is on the hills of designated government agencies and bodies inability to providing sufficient housing units which are affordable for the poor majority in urban areas. The proliferation of slums and squatter settlements results from the above; a growing concern and narrative of the Tobi Bankole led organisation is committed to eradicating.

Established with a vision to redefine the real estate industry by building sustainable dreams for one individual at a time, the organisation also has gained a strong track record of success propelled by its innovation by making livelihoods seamless and ideal by providing premium housing units across all strata of people.

Focus on delivering exceptional quality and value, Kerr and and Luxe Limited specialises in developing and managing a wide range of real estate properties, including residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects with a team of experienced professionals working diligently to identify and acquire prime locations, ensuring their properties are situated in desirable and thriving areas. As a real estate development company, the organisation is committed to creating spaces that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also functional and sustainable, employing cutting-edge design principles and construction techniques to ensure and meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

In addition to property development, Kerr and Luxe Limited offer comprehensive management services for both residential and commercial properties. The organisation’s dedicated property management team handles many responsibilities, including tenant acquisition and retention, facility maintenance, and financial management, among others. “We strive to create a seamless and hassle free experience for both property owners and tenants.”

Under the leadership of Mr Tobi Bankole - Chief Executive Officer, Kerrand Luxe Limited will earn a reputation for integrity, professionalism, and excellence. With a keen understanding of market trends and business acumen, Mr. Bankole is successfully steering the company toward sustained growth and success.

“At Kerr and Luxe Limited, we are committed to delivering exceptional real estate solutions that meet the unique needs and aspirations of our clients. Through our focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we aim to set new benchmarks in the industry and create during value for our stakeholders.”

Simply put, Kerr & Luxe Limited is a renowned real estate site and service development and management company dedicated to delivering exceptional quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction in all aspects of our business.

In a bid to serve humanity better, make it easier Nigerians and most importantly cut housing deficit. The organisation’s resolve to actualising a pre-opening promo sales of ₦1,200,000 with 6 months payment plan and ₦1,500,000 with 12 months payment plan terms and Conditions Apply.

This enormous opportunity is slated to end on 10 January 2024. The estate is presently undergoing development, fencing and a gatehouse.

For more inquiries, call us at +2347035336618, +2348149619428.

