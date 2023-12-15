ADVERTISEMENT
itel launches itel P55T smartphone with Android 14 Go edition, long-lasting battery

This collaboration with Google and UNISOC marks a historic release, bringing the latest Android (Go edition) features to both existing and new customers in Nigeria.

  • Optimised Android 14 (Go Edition)
itel P55T users will enjoy seamless access to a range of Google services and applications optimized for budget-friendly devices.

The Android 14 (Go edition) ensures efficient use of resources, catering to devices with limited storage and processing capabilities.

  • Massive 6000mAh Battery

The itel P55T sets a new standard with its robust 6,000mAh battery, promising an exceptional 45 days of standby time. Users can indulge in 155 hours of uninterrupted music playback, 30 hours on WhatsApp, and 19 hours on Facebook.

The 18W PowerCharge offers efficient charging with three distinct charging modes, delivering on the promise of 'more power, more fun!'

  • Generous Memory and Captivating Display

Enjoy ample storage with the P55T's 128+8GB*GB Big Memory.

Immerse yourself in a captivating visual experience with the 90Hz 6.56'' Punch-hole screen.

Capture stunning moments with the cutting-edge 50MP AI Clear Camera.

  • Type-C Port and Sleek Design

Stay connected with the convenience of a type-C port. Experience a sleek and lightweight design that enhances overall usability.

  • Stunning Variants

Choose from three stunning variants - Astral Purple, Astral Gold, and Astral Black - to suit your style.

The itel P55T Is an Affordable Innovation

itel's P55T launch represents a significant leap in delivering state-of-the-art mobile experiences to users in Nigeria. The seamless integration of itel's affordability with the cutting-edge Android 14 (Go edition) software ensures users can expect an unparalleled smartphone encounter that combines performance and functionality without compromise.

Experience the future of budget-friendly smartphones with itel's P55T - where power meets affordability.

