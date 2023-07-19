How to own your house with Leadway Pensure

However, a number of challenges stand in the way, one of which includes finances. Most Nigerians simply cannot afford to own a home.

Buying a house will continue to sit at the top of your goals year after year until you change your saving strategy. One of the ways you can do this is through a great Pension Plan. In this article, we will explain how you can buy a house with Leadway Pensure PFA .

1) Open a Retirement Savings Account (RSA) with Leadway Pensure

ADVERTISEMENT

A retirement savings account is an account designed specifically for your retirement plan. A Leadway Pensure RSA comes with accessories like LISA (Leadway Pensure Instant Service Assistant) and the Pensure Mobile App , Surecal - the Leadway Pensure Lifestyle calculator, all designed to make pension management easy which will help you towards monitoring your pension funds and your goal of owning your own home .

2) Contribute to your RSA regularly

It's one thing to have a RSA, and it's another thing to ensure that you are regularly contributing and monitoring it. If you work a 9-5, you know that a combined monthly contribution (a minimum contribution of 10% by the employer and 8% by the employee)is made by your employers.

If you are a business owner, you determine the frequency with which you make contributions. However, you can choose to make additional voluntary contributions (AVC) whenever you have extra funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of these and the return on investment you can track and monitor with LISA (Leadway Pensure Instant Service Assistant). Another good thing about Leadway Pensure is that the returns on your pension at the end of the day are significantly large.

3) Consult with a Leadway Pensure financial advisor

Before you make any decisions about using your retirement savings to buy a house, it is important to consult with a Leadway Pensure financial advisor. They can help you understand and provide guidance as you navigate through the process of using your retirement savings for this purpose .

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

4) Apply for a mortgage

Once you have built up enough savings in your Leadway Pensure RSA, you can apply for a mortgage to buy a house.

With Leadway Pensure, you even have the benefit of accessing the extra you saved through your Additional Voluntary Contributions (AVC) so that you have more money as the down payment for the mortgage. This can help you get approved for a mortgage and make the dream of owning a home a reality.

Buying a house with Leadway Pensure is a smart and realistic way to go about ticking off this goal. They have all the resources necessary to make this goal a success.

To switch to their pension plan and learn more about the benefits of the Additional Voluntary Contributions (AVC), you can send them a DM on all their social media platforms @LeadwayPensure .

ADVERTISEMENT

---