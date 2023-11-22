ADVERTISEMENT
FG launches startup portal - here's how to apply for startup support

Bayo Wahab

The FG has launched its startup portal and here's the breakdown of the application process.

Federal Government launched the Startup Support and Engagement Portal on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. [NSP]
Federal Government launched the Startup Support and Engagement Portal on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. [NSP]

The Minister of Communications Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani announced the development on his Twitter account.

The minister tweeted, “The startup portal will drive the identification and aggregation of Nigerian startups, venture capital companies, hubs and innovation centres in order to facilitate engagement and support for ecosystem players.

“The launch of the portal will allow us initiate the process of setting up the startup consultative forums to select representatives to the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship, in order to facilitate discourse and consensus among Nigerian ecosystem players.”

Tijani called on Nigerian startups venture capital companies, hubs and innovation centres to visit the portal and register.

Here is how to apply for startup support on the Nigeria Startup Portal.

  1. Visit http://startup.gov.ng 
  2. Scroll down to the section of the platform titled: Sign Up and Pave the Way for Innovation and Growth. Under this, you’ll see options for Startups, Angel Investors, Venture Capitalists or Accelerators, Innovation Hubs & Incubators.
  3. Click Startups and you’ll see the following:

Criteria to enroll

  • Be a limited liability company registered under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA).
  • Be a company existing for less than 10 years from the date of incorporation.
  • Have objects that are focused on innovation, development, production, improvement, and commercialization of a digital technology innovative product or process.
  • Be a holder or repository of a product or process of digital technology or the owner or author of a registered software.
  • Have at least one-third of local shareholding held by one or more Nigerians as founder or co-founder of the startup.
  • Satisfy the conditions set out in the Act, in the case of a sole proprietorship or partnership.
  • Be a tech-enabled business that uses existing tools, platforms, libraries, and frameworks to make a company or a solution more efficient or effective.

4. Enter the following details:

  • RC Number (Unique CAC identification number)
  • Company Name
  • Year of Incorporation
  • Industry (type)
  • Media
  • Start-Up description
  • Company Email
  • Company Address
  • Company website
  • Founder’s Full Name
  • First Name + Last Name
  • Founder’s Email Address
  • Founder’s Phone Number
  • Founder’s means of Identification (BVN or NIN)

5. Submit

