HMD Global announces special offers on premium Nokia devices to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria [23rd June] – HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announced an exclusive Sallah Celebration offer for customers in Nigeria. As the Eid-el-Kabir festivities approach, the company is offering incredible discounts on some smartphones under the Nokia brand renowned for quality and innovation. These discounts will be available on the Nokia C30, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, and Nokia C10 smartphones which exceed expectations with their remarkable features including, exceptional battery life, and industry-leading security to enhance customers’ digital experience.

The Nokia C30, which features a large display, a battery that lasts up to three days, and a MicroSD card slot that supports up to 256GB is now available at discounted prices. The 3GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage version has been discounted to ₦62,900, while the 3GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage version is offered at ₦66,200.

The Nokia G10, known for its long-lasting battery life, now has its 4GB RAM + 64 internal storage devices available at ₦67,200; while the Nokia G20 known for its powerful AI imaging modes and OZO audio has its 4GB RAM + 64 internal storage devices available at ₦85,900. Lastly, the Nokia C10, notable for its superior build quality, can be purchased at discounted costs of ₦46,200 for its 1GB RAM + 32 internal storage devices and ₦47,900 for its 2GB RAM + 32 internal storage devices.

Device Specifications

Nokia C30: Unleashing Limitless Possibilities the Nokia C30, a hero device from the popular C-series, arrives with the largest battery and biggest screen ever seen on a Nokia smartphone. With a massive 6.82" HD+ display, the Nokia C30 offers an expansive viewing experience that brings your content to life. Powered by a colossal 6000 mAh battery, this device provides up to three days of usage on a single charge. Capture stunning images with the impressive 13MP dual camera and stay protected with regular quarterly security updates for at least two years. The Nokia C30 embodies the perfect blend of affordability, reliability, and cutting-edge features.

Nokia G10: Unleash the Power Within the Nokia G10, part of the new G-series, establishes itself as a pack leader in the Nokia smartphone portfolio. Powered by AndroidTM 11, it guarantees monthly security updates for three years and two major OS upgrades. With its long-lasting 5050mAh battery, the Nokia G10 ensures you stay connected for days on end. Capture every moment with the 13MP triple rear camera and enjoy the immersive 6.5" display for an enhanced visual experience. The Nokia G10 is a reliable companion that offers remarkable performance at an attractive price point.

Nokia G20: Trust in Reliability and Innovation the Nokia G20, also part of the G-series, combines durability, long battery life, and innovative features. With an impressive 48MP quad-camera, OZO Audio recording, and three days of battery life, this device unleashes your creativity and allows you to capture unforgettable moments. The 6.5" teardrop display provides a stunning viewing experience, while the promise of three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades ensures your data remains secure. The Nokia G20 embodies the perfect balance of style, functionality, and endurance.

Nokia C10: Your Reliable Companion the Nokia C10 offers all-day battery life and a host of essential features that simplify your daily life. Running on Android™ 11 (Go edition), this device provides a faster, smoother, and safer experience. Its HD+ screen delivers crystal-clear visuals, making it perfect for watching videos or catching up on your favorite content. With its superior build quality, ergonomic design, and reliable performance, the Nokia C10 stands as a testament to Nokia's commitment to excellence.

About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com.

HMD Global Oy is the exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones & tablets. Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. Google, Google Photos, Android, and Android One are trademarks of Google LLC. All specifications, features, and other product information provided are subject to change without notice. Variations on offering may apply. Check local availability.

For further information, please contact HMD Global, Nigeria press office: press@hmdglobal.com

