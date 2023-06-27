ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

HMD Global announces special offers on premium Nokia devices to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in Nigeria

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByHMDGlobal

HMD Global announces special offers on premium Nokia devices to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in Nigeria
HMD Global announces special offers on premium Nokia devices to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in Nigeria

Enjoy up to 20% discount on the Nokia C30, C10, G20, and G10 devices!

Recommended articles

Lagos, Nigeria [23rd June] – HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has announced an exclusive Sallah Celebration offer for customers in Nigeria. As the Eid-el-Kabir festivities approach, the company is offering incredible discounts on some smartphones under the Nokia brand renowned for quality and innovation. These discounts will be available on the Nokia C30, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, and Nokia C10 smartphones which exceed expectations with their remarkable features including, exceptional battery life, and industry-leading security to enhance customers’ digital experience.

The Nokia C30, which features a large display, a battery that lasts up to three days, and a MicroSD card slot that supports up to 256GB is now available at discounted prices. The 3GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage version has been discounted to ₦62,900, while the 3GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage version is offered at ₦66,200.

The Nokia G10, known for its long-lasting battery life, now has its 4GB RAM + 64 internal storage devices available at ₦67,200; while the Nokia G20 known for its powerful AI imaging modes and OZO audio has its 4GB RAM + 64 internal storage devices available at ₦85,900. Lastly, the Nokia C10, notable for its superior build quality, can be purchased at discounted costs of ₦46,200 for its 1GB RAM + 32 internal storage devices and ₦47,900 for its 2GB RAM + 32 internal storage devices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nokia C30: Unleashing Limitless Possibilities the Nokia C30, a hero device from the popular C-series, arrives with the largest battery and biggest screen ever seen on a Nokia smartphone. With a massive 6.82" HD+ display, the Nokia C30 offers an expansive viewing experience that brings your content to life. Powered by a colossal 6000 mAh battery, this device provides up to three days of usage on a single charge. Capture stunning images with the impressive 13MP dual camera and stay protected with regular quarterly security updates for at least two years. The Nokia C30 embodies the perfect blend of affordability, reliability, and cutting-edge features.

Nokia C30
Nokia C30 Pulse Nigeria

Nokia G10: Unleash the Power Within the Nokia G10, part of the new G-series, establishes itself as a pack leader in the Nokia smartphone portfolio. Powered by AndroidTM 11, it guarantees monthly security updates for three years and two major OS upgrades. With its long-lasting 5050mAh battery, the Nokia G10 ensures you stay connected for days on end. Capture every moment with the 13MP triple rear camera and enjoy the immersive 6.5" display for an enhanced visual experience. The Nokia G10 is a reliable companion that offers remarkable performance at an attractive price point.

Nokia G10
Nokia G10 Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Nokia G20: Trust in Reliability and Innovation the Nokia G20, also part of the G-series, combines durability, long battery life, and innovative features. With an impressive 48MP quad-camera, OZO Audio recording, and three days of battery life, this device unleashes your creativity and allows you to capture unforgettable moments. The 6.5" teardrop display provides a stunning viewing experience, while the promise of three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades ensures your data remains secure. The Nokia G20 embodies the perfect balance of style, functionality, and endurance.

Nokia G20
Nokia G20 Pulse Nigeria

Nokia C10: Your Reliable Companion the Nokia C10 offers all-day battery life and a host of essential features that simplify your daily life. Running on Android™ 11 (Go edition), this device provides a faster, smoother, and safer experience. Its HD+ screen delivers crystal-clear visuals, making it perfect for watching videos or catching up on your favorite content. With its superior build quality, ergonomic design, and reliable performance, the Nokia C10 stands as a testament to Nokia's commitment to excellence.

Nokia C10
Nokia C10 Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com.

HMD Global Oy is the exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones & tablets. Nokia is a registered trademark of Nokia Corporation. Google, Google Photos, Android, and Android One are trademarks of Google LLC. All specifications, features, and other product information provided are subject to change without notice. Variations on offering may apply. Check local availability.

For further information, please contact HMD Global, Nigeria press office: press@hmdglobal.com

---

#FeaturedByHMDGlobal

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ChamsSwitch is certified for UnionPay Card issuing and processing to drive financial digitalization in Nigeria and beyond

ChamsSwitch is certified for UnionPay Card issuing and processing to drive financial digitalization in Nigeria and beyond

World Bank affirms that Tinubu’s economic reforms could save Nigeria N3.9 trillion ($5.10 billion) this year

World Bank affirms that Tinubu’s economic reforms could save Nigeria N3.9 trillion ($5.10 billion) this year

DMO releases ₦1.2 trillion FGN Bond Issuance Calendar for Q3

DMO releases ₦1.2 trillion FGN Bond Issuance Calendar for Q3

DisCos dismiss tariff hike, await NERC approval on proposed increment

DisCos dismiss tariff hike, await NERC approval on proposed increment

Controversy rocks the UK government over the cost of deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda

Controversy rocks the UK government over the cost of deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda

HMD Global announces special offers on premium Nokia devices to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in Nigeria

HMD Global announces special offers on premium Nokia devices to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir in Nigeria

Consensys’ “Global Survey on Crypto and Web3 Reveals Support for Underlying Web3 Concepts, And an Opportunity For Broader Education + Nigeria leads the way in knowledge of crypto Globally

Consensys’ “Global Survey on Crypto and Web3” Reveals Support for Underlying Web3 Concepts, And an Opportunity For Broader Education + Nigeria leads the way in knowledge of crypto Globally

See the project Nigeria’s acting CBN governor is executing in partnership with Bill Gates

See the project Nigeria’s acting CBN governor is executing in partnership with Bill Gates

Kenya’s president signs new tax bill despite threats of another protest and possible economic instability

Kenya’s president signs new tax bill despite threats of another protest and possible economic instability

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 banks, other institutions fined over ₦200 million for data privacy violations

7 banks, other institutions fined over ₦200 million for data privacy violations

80% of SMEs in Nigeria fail to reach 5th anniversary - Perception study report (Credit: JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images)

80% of SMEs in Nigeria fail to reach 5th anniversary - Perception study report

Xiaomi launches the brand new Redmi 12: Power, style, and durability in one package

Xiaomi launches the brand new Redmi 12: Power, style, and durability in one package

The naira sold for as low as ₦‎465 to the dollar within the day's trading (image used for illustration) [Punch]

Naira appreciates by 1.79% by exchanging at ₦‎756.61 per dollar on Tuesday