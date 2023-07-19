ADVERTISEMENT
Heirs General, Life Assurance launch multiple digital channels

Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos. Okpagu said that the mobile and digital channels include a chatbot named, ‘ Prince’, which instantly resolves customers’ inquiries.

She stated that there is a USSD channel *1100# for Heirs Life, a mobile app called Simple Life by Heirs Life Assurance and Simple Protect by Heirs General Insurance, available on the web.

The insurer’s Chief Marketer noted that living up to the group’s ‘Simple Life’ promise, the products demonstrate the companies’ pledge of a superior value to customers, and quick and accessible services, while driving financial inclusion for everyone.

These channels directly tackles the challenge of low insurance penetration across Nigeria, opening the industry to new customers, who require protection for their assets and financial security for their loved ones.

“Using mobile and web apps called; Simple Life and Simple Protect respectively, customers can open new policies.

“They can also manage existing policies, file claims, and get instant support, right from their phones at any time of the day, without visiting an office or speaking to an agent,” she said.

According to her, with the Prince chatbot, customers get instant, personalised insurance services 24 hours a day, virtually. Okpagu said, Prince enables seamless and effortless service for existing and potential customers of Heirs General and Heirs Life in today’s fast-paced world.

She said that the USSD code : *1100# will allow Heirs Life to reach millions of customers in need of savings and life insurance plans and provide faster access for existing customers to manage their policies

According to her, the platform helps the underwriter to expand its reach to remote areas traditionally excluded from financial services.

“Our customers are at the heart of our business. At Heirs General and Heirs Life, we are committed to driving inclusion across the country.

“We believe every Nigerian deserves a backup in times of need and with these new channels, we are assuring customers of coverage as they go about their daily lives. The simple life is here,” she said.

Heirs General Insurance, a non-life insurer and Heirs Life Assurance, a specialist life office are the insurance subsidiaries of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group, with a portfolio in 24 countries and four continents.

The insurance groups is leading the digital insurance space in Nigeria through their platform for partnership and insurance re-distribution, InConnect, amongst other insurtech-driven initiatives.

