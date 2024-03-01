ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

FG slams $10 billion fine on Binance amid crackdown on crypto firms

Bayo Wahab

Onanuga said people used the crypto exchange platform to arbitrarily fix dollar-naira rates.

President Bola Tinubu's government has slammed $10 billion fine on Binance. [BBC]
President Bola Tinubu's government has slammed $10 billion fine on Binance. [BBC]

Recommended articles

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, disclosed this in an interview with the BBC on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The FG’s move against Binance is part of the government's efforts to salvage the value of the naira.

Onanuga explained that people used the crypto exchange platform to arbitrarily fix dollar-naira rates, adding that the practice negatively impacted the value of the currency.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, Binance profited substantially from its “illegal transactions” in Nigeria while the nation suffered huge losses.

He added that the crypto firm is not registered in Nigeria and has no presence in the country.

Onanuga further disclosed that the Binance team were already cooperating with the Nigerian government by providing useful information.

He added that the company had suspended naira-related transactions on its platform.

Nevertheless, the FG wants Binance to pay at least $10 billion in retribution, Onanuga said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It would be recalled that the FG recently blocked OctaFX, Crypto, FXTM, Coinbase, Kraken, and other crypto exchange platforms to avert what it termed a continuation manipulation of the forex market and illicit movement of funds.

Following the ban, the government detained two executives of the company, who had reportedly come to Nigeria to negotiate with the Nigerian authorities on the crackdown on their platform.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG slams $10 billion fine on Binance amid crackdown on crypto firms

FG slams $10 billion fine on Binance amid crackdown on crypto firms

Top betting sites in Nigeria

Top betting sites in Nigeria

Imbibe Dangote spirit to pull Nigeria out of economic quagmire - Dangote Group

Imbibe Dangote spirit to pull Nigeria out of economic quagmire - Dangote Group

Unveiling Redmi A3: Where style meets affordability, performance excellence

Unveiling Redmi A3: Where style meets affordability, performance excellence

Umahi says Tinubu has directed cement manufacturers to revert to old price

Umahi says Tinubu has directed cement manufacturers to revert to old price

Nestlé declares post-tax loss of ₦79bn as Nigeria battles forex crisis

Nestlé declares post-tax loss of ₦79bn as Nigeria battles forex crisis

Tinubu administration eyes $5 billion budget to revive dead Ajaokuta Steel Mill

Tinubu administration eyes $5 billion budget to revive dead Ajaokuta Steel Mill

Binance will destroy our economy if not stopped - Presidency

Binance will destroy our economy if not stopped - Presidency

Nigeria receives 60% of Afreximbank's $30bn energy funding

Nigeria receives 60% of Afreximbank's $30bn energy funding

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso is making efforts to address forex issues. [TheWhistlerNewspaper]

CBN begins sales of dollars to Bureau de Change operators

MetaMask reveals 55% surge in users, introduces default security alerts to drive wider adoption

MetaMask reveals 55% surge in users, introduces default security alerts to drive wider adoption

Land casinos vs Online casinos [Medium]

A comparative analysis of land casinos, online casinos in South Africa 2024

A review of the 1win app: what makes this app stand out so much?

A review of the 1win app: what makes this app stand out so much?