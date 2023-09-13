Breaking news:
FBO training centre equips 120 Nigerians with digital skills for free

Fela Bank Olemoh
His passion for enhancing the lives of the average Nigerian has been the driving force behind the FBO Training and Research Centre, an organization poised to redefine the landscape of capacity building and training in Nigeria and across Africa.

For the past eight years, FBO has been unwavering in its commitment to facilitating the implementation of several award-winning human capacity development initiatives. These initiatives, including ReadySetWork, CodeLagos, Eko Nke Koo (Lagos is Learning), and Project Tmax, have collectively transformed the lives of thousands of young Nigerians. Through these initiatives, he has brought empowerment and opportunity to countless individuals, providing them with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s fast-paced world.

FBO Training and Research Centre is an organization poised to redefine the landscape of capacity building and training in Nigeria and across Africa.
Exciting news is on the horizon as the FBO Training & Research Centre prepares to launch its inaugural training programs in October. What sets this project apart is that they are entirely free of charge!

The courses on offer cover a diverse range of skills, including Introduction to Web Development, Virtual Assistance, and Data Analytics. Prospective participants can mark their calendars for the registration portal’s opening, scheduled from Monday, September 11th, through to September 22nd, 2023.

With a limited admission capacity of 120 participants for the October and November Cohorts, FBO and his team ensure a personalized and impactful learning experience for each participant. For those who may not secure a spot in the upcoming Cohort, FBO Training & Research Centre has a waiting list in place. This thoughtful approach ensures that everyone eager to embark on this transformative journey has an opportunity to do so in the near future.

We implore every youth to be a part of this project as this is a lifetime opportunity to build a solid future for themselves. To join this cohort, register using this link www.fbocentre.com/register

