ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByitel

Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps
Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps

Recommended articles

This remarkable smartphone seamlessly integrates Google's essential apps with itel's innovative capabilities.

Boasting impressive specifications and a captivating design, the itel A70 offers an extraordinary user experience while harnessing the power of Google's innovative services.

Let's look at the fascinating features of the itel A70 and explore how it enhances the user's digital lifestyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The itel A70 is engineered to meet the diverse needs of modern mobile users. With its massive storage capacity of up to 256GB, users can bid farewell to the constant struggle of running out of space.

Whether it's storing an extensive photo gallery or countless applications, the itel A70's 128/256GB massive memory ensures everything is effortlessly accommodated.

Powering the itel A70 is an advanced octa-core processor which delivers exceptional performance and smooth multitasking capabilities. Paired with a generous 6.6" big HD+ Drop screen that embraces the dynamic bar design, users can immerse themselves in a visually stunning and immersive viewing experience with the itel A70.

ADVERTISEMENT
Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps
Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps Pulse Nigeria

The itel A70 has a 13MP Super HDR camera, enabling users to capture breathtaking photos with incredible detail and vibrant colours.

From picturesque landscapes to memorable moments, the itel A70 ensures every shot is a masterpiece.

The 8MP AI Portrait Selfie camera also takes your self-portraits to the next level, producing stunning and professional-looking selfies.

ADVERTISEMENT
Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps
Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps Pulse Nigeria

With a mighty 5000mAh battery, the itel A70 is built to keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle.

Say goodbye to constant charging anxiety as the itel A70 provides up to 14 hours of gaming, 24 hours of video streaming, and an impressive 60 hours of uninterrupted calling.

Stay connected and entertained throughout the day without worrying about running out of battery.

ADVERTISEMENT
Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps
Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps Pulse Nigeria

The itel A70 incorporates a range of Google apps and Android features, enhancing its appeal and functionality. There is:

Android Find My Device: If you ever lose your phone, Android Find My Device has you covered in that time of need. With Find My Device you can locate, ring, lock and erase your Android devices—phones, tablets, and even watches.

This feature is built in and enabled on all devices, and you can use it on the web or with the app.

Android Nearby Share: Instantly share photos, videos, documents, or even folders between nearby Android devices with Nearby Share in just a few clicks.

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube: Whatever your passion and interest is, enjoy amazing content made for you on YouTube.

Comedy… Made for you

Sports… Made for you

Learning… Made for you

Movies… Made for you

ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment… Made for you

Enjoy YouTube… Made for you

Google Search: Brings the world's information to your fingertips, providing quick access to jobs, sports updates, latest news and much more.

Google Maps: Whether you’re exploring a new city or on your daily commute, make decisions confidently with Google Maps. With real-time traffic information, you'll get to your destination in the quickest way possible.

Google Photos: Keeps your cherished memories safe and organised in the cloud.

ADVERTISEMENT
Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps
Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps Pulse Nigeria

With the itel A70, you can enjoy amazing features and apps from Google on Android, combining cutting-edge specifications with the helpfulness of Google Apps.

From its massive storage capacity and powerful processor to its stunning camera capabilities and enduring battery life, the itel A70 is a device that caters to the needs of modern smartphone users.

With Google mobile services, such as Android Find My Device, Android Nearby Share, Google Search, Google Maps, Google Photos, and YouTube, the itel A70 delivers an enriching digital experience that keeps users engaged, connected, and entertained.

Embrace the future of mobile technology with the itel A70, where innovation meets convenience and limitless possibilities await.

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByitel

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps

Exploring the awesome itel A70 preloaded with Google apps

The naira is struggling, but CBN has no plans to redenominate it

The naira is struggling, but CBN has no plans to redenominate it

African tech publication TechCabal reaches 1 million monthly web users

African tech publication TechCabal reaches 1 million monthly web users

Zabira & GRIP: Supporting excellence at LASU with generous rewards

Zabira & GRIP: Supporting excellence at LASU with generous rewards

MetaMask adds privacy-preserving security alerts, preventing billions from being stolen

MetaMask adds privacy-preserving security alerts, preventing billions from being stolen

Stakeholders blame unstable FX rates as cargo imports drop by 65%

Stakeholders blame unstable FX rates as cargo imports drop by 65%

Hilarious and insightful opinions on daily news headlines at Mindviewers.com

Hilarious and insightful opinions on daily news headlines at Mindviewers.com

Xiaomi's Year-End Extravaganza: Time to treat yourself

Xiaomi's Year-End Extravaganza: Time to treat yourself

Food prices rose to 26.76% in September - National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

Food prices rose to 26.76% in September - National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

I won that fight - Francis Ngannou discloses why judges denied him victory against Tyson Fury

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

Mount substitution made us unstable — Erik Ten Hag analyses defeat to Manchester United

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

It's between Mbappe, Messi and Haaland: Ballon d'Or organiser says voting is very close

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

Mikel names Davido and 4 other artistes that inspire him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R : Head of Site Operations, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Ashish Kumar Sehgal; CEO of APIFA, Frankline Keter; Project Finance Division, EIB, Arthur Delor; Communications Manager, West and Central Africa, Isabelle Vovor; Chairman of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Emeka Okoli, at Emzor factory tour with officials of European Investment Bank (EIB)

Emzor boosts medicine self-sufficiency with €13.85m European Investment Bank financing deal

De Casa Luxuria

Inside De Casa Luxuria: The most luxurious serviced apartments in Lagos Mainland

It was a weekend for the history books, or more accurately, a weekend against the bookies [Bet9ja]

Bet9ja pays out billions, punters win big: Historic weekend has bookmakers reeling!

Arla Farm: Kaduna Government lauds Arla Foods on investment in local dairy sector

Arla Farm: Kaduna Government lauds Arla Foods on investment in local dairy sector