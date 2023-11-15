ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByArla

L-R: Vice President and Head of West Africa, Arla Foods, Anna Mansson; Managing Director, Mr. Peder Pedersen; Chief Executive Officer, Norwegian-African Business Association, Mrs. Mathilde Emilie Thue; Regional Director, West Africa & Transport Industry Lead-Africa Business Sweden, Ms. Anthonia Adenaya-Huard; Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Denmark, Mr. Dan Jargensen and Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani
L-R: Vice President and Head of West Africa, Arla Foods, Anna Mansson; Managing Director, Mr. Peder Pedersen; Chief Executive Officer, Norwegian-African Business Association, Mrs. Mathilde Emilie Thue; Regional Director, West Africa & Transport Industry Lead-Africa Business Sweden, Ms. Anthonia Adenaya-Huard; Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy, Denmark, Mr. Dan Jargensen and Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani

Recommended articles

The Managing Director, of Arla Foods Nigeria, Peder Pedersen, disclosed this while speaking during the opening session of the 2023 Nordic Nigeria Connect held on Tuesday at the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos, with the theme “Innovation for a Greener Future”.

Pederson explained that the energy transition plan aligns with the company’s sustainability strategy and vision to create the future of dairy that brings health and inspiration to the world, naturally, by taking actions that support a stronger planet, thereby improving the environment for future generations.

﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna
﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the farm in Damau, Kaduna State, has been operating on diesel generators since its inauguration in May 2023, as there is no connectivity to the national grid.

In the same vein, the Senior Manager of Corporate Affairs, Arla Foods Nigeria, Akalaka Obazei, while making a presentation in the Energy Transition deep dive session, gave a breakdown of the company’s plan for the implementation of the solar power transition of the company.

﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna
﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna Pulse Nigeria

Obazei stated that Phase 1 of the project would be a hybrid solution of 250kVA standard solar plus diesel that will lead to an annual diesel cost saving of about Euro 143, 910 while also reducing carbon emissions (CO2e) by about 300 - 350 tons per year with one-year payback period.

﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna
﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

She further revealed that the power generation is expected to grow to 550kVA installed capacity between 2024 and 2025, while the full potential of up to 750kVA is expected to be achieved by 2027 when the farm reaches full operation

Speaking on the company’s preparedness for energy transition, she said, “Right from inception during the farm design phase, we had the energy transition in our minds, we have the roof space that can give us the targeted 750kVA already in place, and there is room for further expansion”.

﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna
﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna Pulse Nigeria

On financing for the project, she noted that Arla’s 8500 farmer-owners will be bankrolling the project as they strongly believe in energy transition and in line with their long-time commitment to sustainability. She added that businesses, including Arla Farm, must shift toward renewable energy, mainly due to the increasing cost of fossil fuel and its environmental implications.

In his presentation, Senior Manager, Raw Milk Supply and Production, Arla Foods, Snorri Sigurdsson, while advancing a solid case for the Arla farm in Kaduna, stated that there is no doubt that the farm is the most advanced in Africa given the fact that it was designed with the highest known standards in the world and operates with global best practices.

ADVERTISEMENT
﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna
﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna Pulse Nigeria

According to Sigurdsson, the farm, which has a high-yielding breed from the best European farms, boasts state-of-the-art technology for optimal cow comfort and performance of both cows and feed.

He noted that Arla Foods remains committed to sustainable dairy farming in Nigeria, stating that it is investing a lot in backward integration to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in milk production.

Arla Foods is a dairy cooperative with over 8400 farmer owners in seven Northern European countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company’s philosophy of producing natural, healthy, and high-quality dairy products dates back to the 1880s when dairy farmers in Denmark and Sweden joined forces with one common goal: To create and provide the best dairy products.

Arla Foods, owner of the Dano milk brand, commissioned the state-of-the-art dairy farm on May 25th 2023, the first Arla-owned farm in the company's history. This serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to the sustainable development of the local dairy industry in Nigeria.

For further enquiries, contact:

Name: Akalaka Vony Obazei

Designation: Senior Manager, Corporate Affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeatureByArla

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna

﻿Energy Transition: Arla Foods plans to build solar power plant for Arla farm in Kaduna

Nigerian banks record ₦265bn in revenue from e-business

Nigerian banks record ₦265bn in revenue from e-business

Afreximbank, APPO to set up African Energy Bank in June 2024

Afreximbank, APPO to set up African Energy Bank in June 2024

DevCareer Web5 Hackathon: A platform for innovation and collaboration

DevCareer Web5 Hackathon: A platform for innovation and collaboration

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency

No more December deadline on validity of old naira notes

No more December deadline on validity of old naira notes

Top 10 most vulnerable African countries to hacking in October 2023

Top 10 most vulnerable African countries to hacking in October 2023

Niger's debt default hits $304 million under sanctions

Niger's debt default hits $304 million under sanctions

Debt owed by CBN, other govt agencies for electricity supply hits ₦190 billion

Debt owed by CBN, other govt agencies for electricity supply hits ₦190 billion

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Old naira notes

Nigeria’s currency hits a new record low on the official market

Aliko Dangote's refinery project has the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day.

Aliko Dangote announces refinery license to process 300,000 barrels of Nigerian crude daily

IMF

Nigeria and Angola at risk of 0.5% growth decline due to China's economic slowdown

The EU and UK are under fire for allegedly sabotaging the tax influence of Ghana Nigeria and others

EU, UK under fire for allegedly sabotaging tax influence of Ghana, Nigeria, others