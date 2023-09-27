ADVERTISEMENT
Celebrating Dimas's Experience: One Stage, One Mic, One Gender

A remarkable event that celebrates the power and achievements of women - Dimas's Experience: One Stage, One Mic, One Gender.
This extraordinary gathering is scheduled for September 30, 2023, at the luxurious Oriental Hotels in Victoria Island, Lagos. Prepare to be part of a spectacular event you won't want to miss.

Dimas's Experience transcends the realm of an event; it's a movement. It's a grand celebration of women who have fearlessly shattered barriers, left their indelible mark across diverse fields, and continue to serve as beacons of inspiration. It's more than an event; it's a platform where women can truly shine, share their ideas, and foster a supportive network that empowers them to soar even higher.

Dimas's Experience is set to showcase an ensemble of remarkable performances, all spotlighting the incredible talents of women. Expect captivating talks, Networking the unveiling of, a new women empowerment magazine, and much more in our diverse program. ensuring there's something to inspire everyone.

A highlight of Dimas's Experience will be the Dimas's Experience Acknowledgment. Here, we will pay tribute to outstanding women who have achieved remarkable feats in leadership, entrepreneurship, social impact, innovation, arts, and entertainment. These women aren't just role models; they are architects of a brighter, more equitable future.

Mark your calendar; you won't want to miss the chance to join us as we celebrate the remarkable achievements of women and champion gender equality at Dimas's Experience: One Stage, One Mic, One Gender.
We eagerly await your presence at this exceptional event. 30th of September. Mark your calendar; you won't want to miss the chance to join us as we celebrate the remarkable achievements of women and champion gender equality at Dimas's Experience: One Stage, One Mic, One Gender.

For further information or to RSVP, you can reach us at Email: thedimasexperience@gmail.com

Phone: +234 818 586 3257

Instagram: @dimasexperience

Warm regards,

Celine Dimas

