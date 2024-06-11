ADVERTISEMENT
CBN says it's not closing down Fidelity, Polaris, Wema, Unity banks

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CBN wants Nigerians to continue their regular banking activities without fear.

The CBN says allegations of further revocation of licences prior to the completion of CBN's recapitalisation exercise are mere fabrications [WMB]
The CBN says allegations of further revocation of licences prior to the completion of CBN's recapitalisation exercise are mere fabrications [WMB]

The apex bank's Acting Director of Corporate Communications Department, Hakama Sidi-Ali, gave the assurance in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The statement was a response to concern in some quarters about the stability of some Nigerian banks in the wake of Heritage Bank Plc's license revocation.

Sidi-Ali faulted claims that the CBN was considering revoking the operating licences of Fidelity, Polaris, Wema, and Unity Banks.

She also clarified that a circular issued by the bank on January 10, 2024, notifying the public about the dissolution of the Boards of Union, Keystone, and Polaris was currently being circulated as though it was freshly issued. According to the director, Heritage Bank's case was isolated.

"Allegations of further revocation of licences prior to the completion of CBN's recapitalisation exercise are mere fabrications aimed at creating panic within the system," she said.

She said that bank customers, particularly those of Heritage Bank, needed not worry about the safety of their deposits, adding that the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) had commenced payment to the bank's insured depositors.

She urged members of the public to continue their regular banking activities without fear, dismissing any false reports regarding the health of specific deposit money banks.

"The CBN, with its robust regulatory framework, is proactively ensuring the stability of Nigeria's financial system, thereby guaranteeing the safety of depositors' funds in all Nigerian financial institutions," she said.

ALSO READ: How customers of liquidated Heritage Bank will get their money back

Sidi-Ali reiterated the assurances of the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, that the recapitalisation of banks in Nigeria was intended to bolster the banking system and safeguard the sector against risks.

She urged all stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring the success of the process, which she said would be for the overall growth of the Nigerian economy.

"Without prejudice to the ongoing recapitalisation process, I want to restate that the Nigerian banking industry remains resilient. Key financial soundness indicators remain within current regulatory thresholds.

"Customers are, therefore, encouraged to proceed with their transactions as usual, as the CBN is committed to ensuring the safety of the banking system," she said.

