Access Holdings appoints Bolaji Agbede as acting CEO after Herbert Wigwe's death

Wigwe died in a helicopter crash on Friday, February 9, 2024, alongside his wife, Doreen, son Chizi and a former chairman of the Nigeria Exchange Group, Abimboloa Ogunbanjo.

In a statement announcing Agbede’s appointment on Monday, February 12, 2024, the company’s Board of Directors said her appointment was subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The statement reads in part, “Further to its announcement dated February 11, 2024, the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc (‘the Company’) has today announced the appointment of Ms Bolaji Agbede as the Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of the Company following the unfortunate demise of its former Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr Herbert Wigwe, on February 9, 2024.

“The appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

Agbede joined Access Bank in 2003 as an Assistant General and has served in different roles at the bank. Her professional experience cut across banking and business consultancy services

Between 2010 and 2022, she served as Head, Group Human Resources before she was appointed the company’s founding Executive Director, Business Support in 2022, a position she held until her new appointment.