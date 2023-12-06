Bloc revolutionizes business banking for the tech-savvy African era

In a move signalling a significant milestone, Bloc's mission is to empower businesses with seamless access to a spectrum of financial services, from fundamental banking solutions to advanced features, propelling them into the future of finance.

Banking for the Modern Business

Bloc's latest venture, Bloc Business Banking, isn't just about corporate bank accounts and transactions; it's a game-changer for organizations aiming to navigate the dynamic global market. Fueled by licensed banks such as Bloc Microfinance Bank, Providus Bank, and Sterling Bank, the platform offers a suite of services, including virtual cards, USD accounts, and the ability to accept payments globally.

For the past two years, Bloc has been the backbone for numerous startups, integrating financial services seamlessly into their products. Now, Bloc Business Banking aims to be the go-to solution for managing revenue and finances as businesses grow within the Bloc ecosystem.

To get your account, all you need to do is sign up on Bloc by visiting https://app.blochq.io and providing basic details to get your account opening started. You’ll be required to provide details to verify your business, and once it is verified, you are good to go.

Endless Possibilities Await

Edmund Olotu, CEO and founder of Bloc envisions limitless possibilities for businesses aligning with Bloc. "We understand the challenges businesses face when managing their finances, and we think we can do a great job helping them do it seamlessly," says Olotu.

As an API company, Bloc has closely collaborated with startups and non-tech businesses to address the pitfalls of existing financial services. The focus is on reducing risks, optimizing spending, and fostering overall financial growth for businesses, irrespective of their stage of development.

"The future is endless for Bloc’s customers," Edmund adds. "We'll do all we can to keep them happy, opening doors globally to best-in-class tools for growth, accessing capital, and offering financial services to their customers."

Mercury Bank + Unit for African Businesses

With the launch of Bloc Business Banking, the company positions itself as the "Mercury Bank + Unit for African businesses." It's more than just a banking service; it's a control centre for reliable business banking products and services, coupled with the ability to build custom applications embedded with financial services.

As African organisations, both tech and non-tech, navigate economic environments, Bloc aims to be the ultimate partner, assisting from local setup and market entry to global expansion.

The Next Chapter for Businesses

Bloc’s Chief Product Officer, Jerry Enebeli, emphasises that it's early days, expressing excitement about customer feedback to enhance the product further. The business banking product is live and accessible to all businesses, with plans to release a mobile app in Q1 2024.

Whether you're a tech enthusiast or a business owner, Bloc is set to redefine the banking experience, offering a comprehensive suite of services to propel businesses into a future where possibilities are endless. Sign up today at https://www.blochq.io and be part of the next chapter in financial innovation.

About Bloc

Bloc is a financial technology company that provides global banking services and API infrastructure to African startups and non-tech organisations that want to grow their revenue and be a part of the global market.

To learn more about us, visit our website: https://www.blochq.io

