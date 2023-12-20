ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Black Sea Deal: Nigeria expecting 25,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine

Solomon Ekanem

The consignment is scheduled to arrive in Nigeria in about a month depending on weather conditions.

Nigeria expecting 25,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine [Getty Images]
Nigeria expecting 25,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The Black Sea grain initiative was set up in July 2022 to ease the global food crisis which resulted after Russia invaded Ukraine, a fellow key grain exporter.

The initiative, also known as the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports commonly called the Grain Deal was a deal set up among Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations (UN).

The Ukraine-Russia war had caused a global supply shortage and was the main reason for the establishment of the UN-backed Black Sea grain deal in 2022 aimed at guaranteeing a safe passage for grains to countries identified as suffering from food hunger, particularly Sub-Saharan Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program which was implemented in partnership with the UN World Food Programme involved the purchase of grain from Ukraine by partner countries after which it was sent to the countries facing a humanitarian crisis.

To enforce the deal in parts of Africa, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Mykola Solskyi met with Nigeria’s Ex-Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and Ex-Agriculture and Rural Development Minister, Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar in Abuja in January 2023 where both countries signed the “Grains from Ukraine Project”.

According to a statement by the Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, the grain is currently being stored in Turkey under the protection of the United Nations World Food Program.

The envoy also said there are plans to further send another 60 ships from other ports.

“During the Black Sea Grain Initiative, this grain was delivered in bulk from one of the ports in Ukraine,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is now being held in Turkey under the aegis of the United Nations World Food Program. It is critical for us to work with the World Food Program to send grain to countries like Nigeria.” the envoy stated.

According to the Ukrinform, (the Ukrainian National News Agency), the captain of the Fuat Sezgin vessel bringing grain to Africa, Tolga Özal, has confirmed the consignment is scheduled to arrive in Nigeria in about a month depending on weather conditions.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Black Sea Deal: Nigeria expecting 25,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine

Black Sea Deal: Nigeria expecting 25,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine

Transcorp Hotels strengthens corporate governance, appoints Ukiri as Non-Executive Director

Transcorp Hotels strengthens corporate governance, appoints Ukiri as Non-Executive Director

Octa’s CSR efforts in 2023: making a positive impact locally

Octa’s CSR efforts in 2023: making a positive impact locally

MTN Foundation MUSON Scholars celebrate donors at 2023 Appreciation concert

MTN Foundation MUSON Scholars celebrate donors at 2023 Appreciation concert

TikTok deletes 1.4 million videos posted by Nigerian users in Q3, 2023

TikTok deletes 1.4 million videos posted by Nigerian users in Q3, 2023

SneakerFest 2023 ignites Lagos with unprecedented energy and style

SneakerFest 2023 ignites Lagos with unprecedented energy and style

The Social Cost: America's love-hate relationship with online gaming

The Social Cost: America's love-hate relationship with online gaming

UBA gives customers December to remember,…doles out ₦36m in Super Savers Draw

UBA gives customers December to remember,…doles out ₦36m in Super Savers Draw

MAN, airline operators engage Dangote on diesel, JetA1 supply

MAN, airline operators engage Dangote on diesel, JetA1 supply

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Jumia signage

African e-commerce giant Jumia to cease food delivery business in seven African countries

World Bank

World Bank reveals petrol price in Nigeria should be ₦750 per litre without fuel subsidy

World Bank

World Bank approves $750 million for clean energy projects in Nigeria

Jumia Food [Star Restaurants]

Jumia Food set to shut down operations in Nigeria, 6 other African countries