ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

Bank customers lose over ₦472 million to fraudsters via mobile, web, PoS transactions in Q1 2023

Solomon Ekanem

Bank customers operating in Nigeria lost ₦472 million to fraudsters in the first quarter of 2023

Bank customers lose over ₦472 million to fraudsters via mobile, web, PoS transactions in Q1 2023.
Bank customers lose over ₦472 million to fraudsters via mobile, web, PoS transactions in Q1 2023.

Recommended articles

The figure represents a 14.07% decrease in total reported fraud cases when compared with 14,609 cases recorded in the last quarter of 2022.

The FITC team include members of the Nigerian Banker’s Committee, made up of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and all licensed banks in Nigeria.

Mobile transactions led to the mode of transactions where most of the fraudulent activities transpired, followed by computer/web fraud and Point of Sale (PoS) related transactions. These were the top three transaction types with the highest number of occurrences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile fraud accounted for 34.07% (₦161 million) of the total amount lost to fraud. This was followed by Computer/web fraud which accounted for 27.69% (₦130 million) while fraudulent withdrawals represented 24.72% at ₦116 million.

According to the data, the total amount involved in fraud cases in Q1 2023 recorded a 79.44% decrease when compared to the previous quarter - Q4, 2022.

In the last quarter of 2022, the total amount decreased from ₦12.58 billion to ₦2.59 billion in Q1, 2023. Also, there was a decrease in the total amount lost to fraudsters as the figure reduced from ₦3.18 billion in Q4 2022 to ₦472 million in Q1 2023 representing an 85.13% decrease.

During the period under review, it was observed during an analysis of the magnitude-based ranking of fraud categories that about 42.7% of the total fraud came via Mobile Fraud as it accounted for the highest-ranking fraud source with a loss of ₦1.1 billion (42.72%).

The Computer/Web-based fraud category came next accounting for ₦646 million (24.99%). The PoS Fraud was least on the list recording a total loss of ₦450 million (17.41% ) while ₦139 million (5.36 per cent) was lost through fraudulent withdrawals.

ADVERTISEMENT

More analysis from the report also showed that the number of outsiders Involved in bank fraud in Q4, 2022 was 13,436, while the number involved in Q1, 2023 was 12,351 indicating an 8.08% decline.

The number of Insider (Staff) Involvement in Q4, 2022 was recorded as 38 while the number of insider involvement recorded in Q1, 2023 was 72 thus indicating a spike of 89.47% in insider jobs.

As a result of the fraud-related investigations carried out, 12 appointments were terminated in Q4, 2022 while 15 appointments were terminated in Q1, 2023.

A summary of the report revealed that in Q1, 2023, the majority of fraud activities were carried out via channels like ATMs, Web, and Mobile Banking Platforms (including the USSD & e-Naira channel), Bank branches, and PoS terminals.

It was also shown that cash and card were the highest instruments used for fraud while cheques were the least used in fraud activities.

Solomon Ekanem Solomon Ekanem Solomon is a digital content editor and a Business/Tech contributor for Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

10 most peaceful African countries in 2023

Top 10 most financially secretive African countries

Top 10 most financially secretive African countries

Best universities in Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, according to Times Higher Education

Best universities in Sub-Saharan Africa 2023, according to Times Higher Education

Bank customers lose over ₦472 million to fraudsters via mobile, web, PoS transactions in Q1 2023

Bank customers lose over ₦472 million to fraudsters via mobile, web, PoS transactions in Q1 2023

Newly elected Nigerian president Bola Tinubu secures the position of ECOWAS chairman

Newly elected Nigerian president Bola Tinubu secures the position of ECOWAS chairman

NACCIMA hails Tinubu’s appointment as ECOWAS Chairman

NACCIMA hails Tinubu’s appointment as ECOWAS Chairman

See why Kenya’s new deal with the European Union is making the rest of East Africa uneasy

See why Kenya’s new deal with the European Union is making the rest of East Africa uneasy

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

Why you should pay attention to the Twitter vs Threads battle

Whyte, others make Top 50 Remarkable MSME Founders in Nigeria

Whyte, others make Top 50 Remarkable MSME Founders in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elon Musk's Twitter isn't happy with the emergence of the Threads app launched by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta [Christophe Morin/IP3/Getty Images]

Twitter threatens Meta with lawsuit over rival app Threads

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

FG eyes ₦12 billion revenue from Proof of Ownership verification fee

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Nigeria's revenue from crude oil exports hits $11 billion in H1, 2023

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal (TheNation)

Average daily consumption of PMS drops by 28% after subsidy removal