Africa Startup Festival to drive innovation, impact, collaboration across continent

The Africa Startup Festival (ASF), the foremost deal-making and networking event for Africa’s tech and startup ecosystem, is set to host its annual gathering of industry leaders, top investors, visionary founders, and strategic operators.

As the premier event for the African startup scene, ASF continues to drive impact by fostering collaboration on how tech advancements and strategic innovations are reshaping industries across the continent.

ASF has established itself as the go-to platform for showcasing the latest innovations, technologies, and enterprise solutions that are powering change across Africa. This year’s event will feature a lineup of high-impact sessions and panel discussions, providing a unique opportunity for startups to connect with investors, form valuable partnerships, and gain exposure to cutting-edge solutions that are transforming African industries.

“ASF is more than an event; it’s a movement that empowers Africa’s startup ecosystem and fuels the continent’s ascent in the global innovation landscape,” said Nnaemeka Clinton, CEO Spark. “Our goal is to connect and catalyse African founders, investors, and creators who are developing groundbreaking solutions to some of the continent’s most pressing challenges. ASF is a launchpad for African ingenuity, sparking partnerships and accelerating innovations that resonate far beyond Africa’s borders. We’re excited to see the transformative ideas and collaborations that will emerge this year.”

The Africa Startup Festival promises an unparalleled experience for those passionate about Africa’s growth and development through tech and innovation. The 2024 edition is sponsored by Breet and Press One as ruby sponsors; Prestmit and Jeroid as bronze sponsors; and AWS, Uber, Mest Africa, Cloudplexo, and Veend as supporting sponsors.

