ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

AfDB, Google partner to advance digital transformation in Africa

News Agency Of Nigeria

The agreement is said to extend and improve infrastructure and refine talent and skills on the continent and to foster digital evolution.

African Development Bank
African Development Bank

Recommended articles

The bank said both parties signed a Letter of Intent during the Global Africa Business Initiative at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

It stated that the agreement underscored shared commitment to harness emerging technologies, extend and improve infrastructure and refine talent and skills on the continent and to foster digital evolution.

According to AfDB President, Akinwumi Adesina, the bank invested 1.9 billion dollars in projects over the past decade toward the development of broadband infrastructure, conducive policy and regulatory environment, digital skills and innovative technology start-ups.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “our journey from a two per cent telephony penetration in 1998 to today’s era of 4G, 5G and AI signifies immense progress.

“With 70% of sub-Saharan Africans under 30 years, our focus is on catalysing businesses to create jobs and offer innovative solutions.”

According to the AfDB boss, Google has been a long-time partner in Africa’s economic growth and digital transformation.

He said that in 2005, Google invested in a major submarine telecommunications cable – the Seacom cable, “and since then, Google has been committed to digital transformation by supporting talent development, innovation, infrastructure and regulatory advancements across the continent.

“Working with AfDB, Google will offer technical assistance to bolster entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises in digitising their businesses, secure finance, master digital marketing and advance private sector development.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr James Manyika, Google’s Senior Vice President of Research, Technology and Society, also said that with advanced technologies like AI, the most profound transformation was yet to come.

He said collaboration was essential for Africa to realise this opportunity, building for everyone and ensuring no-one is left behind.

“We are excited to collaborate with the African Development Bank to work toward this shared commitment,” Manyika added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burnaboy's South African concert cancelled - here’s why

Burnaboy's South African concert cancelled - here’s why

AfDB, Google partner to advance digital transformation in Africa

AfDB, Google partner to advance digital transformation in Africa

List of African countries and how much of their salaries they spend on iPhones

List of African countries and how much of their salaries they spend on iPhones

Ghana is looking to supply Nigeria with its electricity needs following power grid shutdown

Ghana is looking to supply Nigeria with its electricity needs following power grid shutdown

CBN postpones September MPC meeting indefinitely as Cardoso waits in the wings

CBN postpones September MPC meeting indefinitely as Cardoso waits in the wings

World Bank pledges to reposition Nigeria’s irrigation farming

World Bank pledges to reposition Nigeria’s irrigation farming

Ukraine plans to fight hunger in Africa despite the dangerous transport routes

Ukraine plans to fight hunger in Africa despite the dangerous transport routes

FBRA, Lagos Govt host 'Trash Talk’ summit to treat packaging waste pollution

FBRA, Lagos Govt host 'Trash Talk’ summit to treat packaging waste pollution

Moniepoint records $12bn monthly transaction value, expands services

Moniepoint records $12bn monthly transaction value, expands services

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prices of beef, tomatoes, yams, others continue to rise in July - NBS

Prices of beef, tomatoes, yams, others continue to rise in July - NBS

Prince Nelson (Credit: Leadership News)

From BBNaija House to Business: Housemates who turned passion into success!

Canada to partner with Nigeria on gas infrastructural development - Aduda (Credit: Google)

Canada to partner with Nigeria on gas infrastructural development - Aduda

APPO set to invest $5bn in African Energy Bank (Credit: Google)

APPO set to invest $5bn in African Energy Bank to develop oil, gas assets